Remembering banker who battled sickle cells

For Patricia Nakagolo Tenywa, reaching her 27th birthday while confined to her sickbed, albeit weeks before her eventual death, brought forth both joy and hope. It seemed she still retained a chance within this world. This significant milestone prompted her to defer any celebrations to a time when she could emerge from the confines of the hospital.

Regrettably, Nakagolo’s battle with sickle cell disease, a struggle she had endured after being diagnosed at a tender age of eight months, reached its poignant conclusion on August 14.

This ailment profoundly affects the red blood cells within a person’s body, bestowing upon it the characteristics of a grave and enduring health condition.

Born on July 22, 1996 at Mulago Hospital, Nakagolo was the second child of Angeline Naluyima Tenywa and Patrick Moses Tenywa. She was followed by her sole surviving sibling, Abigail Tenywa.

During their time in Masaka, Nakagolo’s mother, who worked at Masaka Municipal Council, described her daughter as a communal presence, nurtured by various individuals during her early years. These caregivers astutely recognised an underlying issue in her life, manifesting through abnormal temperatures and frequent fainting spells. Her condition was later identified as sickle cell anaemia.

This marked the genesis of a life characterised by pain and challenges that would put her spirit to the test. Nevertheless, as she matured, Nakagolo confronted her adversity with courage.

In pain

In the early 2000s, following the family’s relocation to Kampala, Nakagolo experienced a severe health crisis that further eroded her well-being. Initially thought to be pneumonia, the episode was later diagnosed as osteonecrosis, an ailment among those with sickle cell anaemia.

It manifests in bone tissue death due to inadequate blood supply. This condition significantly impacted Nakagolo’s left hip, necessitating the use of crutches from the tender age of four. Nakagolo pressed onward regardless, infusing humour into the face of adversity. Her infectious laughter became a testament to her unyielding resilience.

“I was insulted many times in taxis when I traveled with my daughter as passengers questioned why I was so reluctant to have Patricia immunised for Polio,” her mother recalls, adding, “They likened her condition, with clutches to polio not knowing the truth of the matter.”

Growing up enveloped in the tight-knit embrace of her relatives, particularly within the residence of her grandfather, renowned surgeon Dr George William Kamya in Kololo, Nakagolo was nurtured in an atmosphere of love that laid the cornerstone for her vibrant spirit.

Academic excellence

Nakagolo’s pursuit of knowledge guided her through diverse educational stages, moulding her into the exceptional individual she would eventually become. Trinity Academy Primary School witnessed her formative years, where she cultivated her academic foundation from Primary One to Five. She would later join Kampala Parents School for Primary Six and Seven, where she sat her Primary Leaving Examinations in 2008

She joined Makerere College School, for both O and A-Levels. Guided by her mother, who herself had attended colleges like Buddo and Namasagali, Nakagolo’s choice of the school was motivated by the desire for proximity to their home in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb.

“Even when Gayaza High School accepted to take in Patricia for A-Level, she still chose the college given the swift experience it gave her,” her mother says.

With an A-Level achievement of 19 points, Nakagolo became eligible for government sponsorship at university. Although her aspirations were initially set on a legal career, the sponsorship led her to Makerere University Business School where she embarked upon her journey to attain a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. In January 2019, a proud Nakagolo donned her graduation robe, reaping the rewards of her unwavering dedication and relentless effort.

Remarkable career

Nakagolo was fortunate to secure a job not long after completing her studies. Her professional voyage led her to the heart of I&M Bank. Commencing her journey as a teller, Nakagolo’s unwavering dedication and fervour for her work truly set her apart.

“She upheld an exceptional level of integrity and honesty. Our realm of work pivots on adherence to policies, and she meticulously adhered to them,” Ms Mariam Athieno, Tenywa’s former supervisor at both I&M Bank’s Ntinda and Bweyogerere branches, told Sunday Monitor, adding: “She was someone to rely on, especially during emergencies like working overtime, demonstrating an assured sense of teamwork.”

Nakagolo’s commitment and devotion saw her promoted to a more demanding role—customer service officer—this March. Her tenure in this role lasted merely one day before her hospitalisation.

Even during her bouts of illness, clients sought Nakagolo Nakagolo’s aid, a testament to the profound trust and rapport she had cultivated with those she served.

Never self-pitying

Beyond her professional achievements, Nakagolo stood as an unwavering source of support and kindness for those within her circle. Her boundless generosity extended far and wide, as she consistently extended her hand to aid those in need. Her heart was as expansive as her smile, emanating a glow of warmth and empathy that embraced all who sought her advice or companionship.

Amid the backdrop of her health condition, music, dance and drama competitions within her school emerged as some of Nakagolo’s happiest moments.

“In Senior One, we all knew her as the small shy girl. Over time, she revealed her interests, and that’s when we discovered her passion for music and dance,” Jerome Kawamara, her high school friend, reminisces.

Ramla Mago attests to the therapeutic effect of music and dance on Nakagolo’s pain, describing them as her mechanisms for relief. Mago further elucidates that Nakagolo deliberately avoided showing her pain through tears. Instead, she turned to her cherished music, and in those moments, her loved ones would recognise the depth of her pain.

Even while confined to her sickbed, she exhibited an extraordinary commitment to her relationships. As her cousin Ramla narrates, Tenywa made a determined effort to attend a friend’s introduction ceremony and two weddings, transcending her physical limitations.

Death, life after

Nakagolo’s life took a sombre turn as the unrelenting grip of her illness tightened. Gradually, her health deteriorated and she found herself waging a fierce struggle for each precious breath.

Weeks of hospitalisation eventually led to Nakagolo being placed in an induced coma, a desperate measure aimed at affording her body the opportunity to regain its strength. Amid the hum of oxygen machines and the intensity of care, accompanied by the disheartening silence of painkillers, Nakagolo’s spirit endured. This tenacity was fuelled by the unwavering love and fervent prayers of her devoted family and friends.

Regrettably, Nakagolo’s valiant battle concluded on August 14, when she succumbed to respiratory failure. Her mother, harbouring an aversion to postmortem examinations, believed that Nakagolo’s delicate heart could no longer bear the weight of her enduring struggles.

“The legacy she leaves behind is one of strength, grace, and an unwavering determination to embrace life to its fullest despite the adversities,” her mother tells us.

Amid their grief, they issue a heartfelt plea for advancements in Uganda’s medical sector, underscoring the urgent necessity for improved medical services that prioritise the lives of individuals like their beloved Nakagolo.

Reflecting on a past instance when Nakagolo was taken to Mulago hospital, her mother recollects that a concurrent medical officers’ strike had paralysed the hospital’s operations, rendering everything seemingly insurmountable.