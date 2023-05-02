Remove politics from transport sector, Tayebwa urges leaders

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has urged politicians to separate politics from the transport sector if the country is to realise a significant reduction in the number of crashes registered in Uganda.

Mr Tayebwa made these remarks at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala on Tuesday while opening a two-day annual meeting of the African Network of road safety legislators from over 20 countries in Africa.

“We have allowed politics to enter into the transport sector. We have a big issue with motorcycles. The decisions on their regulation are no longer made by the technical people and the people who have authority under the law but by politicians interfering into the transport sector by looking more at votes,” Mr Tayebwa said.

“When you touch on boda boda riders, you are tampering with people’s votes. We need to reduce political interference and instead give traffic police more support to implement the laws that parliament passes. It (political interference) is a much bigger problem and we make the work of traffic police very difficult,” Tayebwa added.

It should be noted that in the new 2023/2024 financial year, the budget committee of Parliament allocated a paltry Shs900m for road safety activities in Uganda.

After the Deputy Speaker’s intervention in the matter, he directed the budget committee that the road safety budget be increased to at least Shs3billon out of a projected Sh6Billion required to have a meaningful impact in reducing road crashes.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Forum on Road Safety (PAFROS), Alex Ruhunda advised that it is high time the government treated road safety as a pandemic and used the available data to understand the magnitude of the problem.

“We must be moved by the available data from traffic police, not by emotions. We need to move around the country explaining to people to understand the magnitude of the road safety problem. The money the sector is allocated is little. Africa has less vehicles but more deaths compared to the developed world. At the end of the day, it is the family that is affected,” Mr Ruhunda said.

On his part, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Head of Uganda Mission, Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam noted that the rate of road crashes in Uganda is above the average of Africa.

According to the 2018 WHO Global Status Report on road safety, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for all age groups. It is also the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged five to 29 years, signaling a need for a shift in the current child health agenda, which has largely neglected road safety.

Organized under the theme, legislation and road safety by organisations such as the Uganda parliamentary forum on road safety, WHO, Centre for Policy Analysis and Road Safety Advocacy Coalition Uganda (ROSACU), among others, the African Regional Network for Road Safety Legislators was formed in Abuja, Nigeria in 2018. It is led by a leadership council composed of parliamentarians representing WHO’s six regions. The goal of the African Network is to unite the voices of parliamentarians and parliamentary bodies in Africa in order to strengthen advocacy efforts aimed at accelerating action to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries, globally.