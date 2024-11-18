Renowned educationist Lufaafa leaves lasting legacy in Busoga sub-region

Two years ago, Mr Reuben Lufaafa, a distinguished educationist in Busoga sub-region, retired from civil service after 34 years of dedicated service as a secondary school headteacher. His farewell ceremony at Bufulubi SS in Mayuge District was a testament to his impact, with attendees gifting him cattle and other donations.

Lufaafa's contribution to education has been immense, offering bursaries to over 1,500 bright and disciplined children from needy families. Many of these children now hold powerful positions, contributing to the country's development. Dr. Mike Kibwika, a Mulago National Referral Hospital staff member, credits Lufaafa for his success: "If it wasn't for Mr. Lufaafa paying for my education, I don't know where I'd be. His compassion made me who I am today."

Rt. Rev. Michael Kyomya described Lufaafa as Busoga's education "encyclopedia" during his send-off ceremony. "Lufaafa has retired, but we need many more like him," Kyomya emphasized.

A life of service and education

Lufaafa began his headship at 26, leading St. John's SS Wakitaka in Jinja District. He was later transferred to St. Paul SS, Mbulamuti in Kamuli District and finally Bufulubi SS.

Post-retirement, Lufaafa continues to serve the education sector. He offers educational talks at schools and shares parenting tips on radio stations.

"Through radio talk-shows, I reach a broader audience, and parents receive my message. Feedback indicates this has significantly impacted the sub-region's education," he notes.

Empowering future generations

Lufaafa manages four schools, including Honest Hill SS and Good Heart SS, offering free education to deserving students. "Each year, I sponsor two top O-level students to study at the country's best secondary schools," he says with pride.

Lufaafa attributes the country's dwindling education standards to the liberalization of the education sector. "A good school is known by its products, not enrollment numbers," he asserts. "We must revisit the era before President Idi Amin disrupted our education system. Religious leaders, retired educationists, and community leaders can help restore standards."

A commitment to education

Despite being approached to join politics, Lufaafa remains dedicated to education. "I'll continue serving my people through education, as development relies on parental investment in education," he says.

Dr Frank Nabwiso, a former legislator and educationist, praises Lufaafa's impact: "If Busoga had more individuals like him, few children would drop out of school." Nabwiso encourages Lufaafa to document his knowledge for future generations.