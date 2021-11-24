Prime

Reopen night economy, bar owners tell govt

Revellers at The Bell Jamz stage during Nyege Nyege festival in September 2019. PHOTO/GABRIEL BUULE 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Bar owners and artistes say they need money to look after their families and take children to school.

Bar owners and artistes have asked the government to allow them start operating next month, arguing that Covid-19 infections are down and majority of Ugandans have been vaccinated.

