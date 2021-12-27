Reopening economy key as Museveni meets Covid team today

People wait to receive Covid-19 jabs during a mass vaccination exercise at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala recently. PHOTO/ Abubaker Lubowa

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

The country has registered an increase in Covid-19 cases ahead of next week’s reopening of the economy.

The National Covid-19 Taskforce is today expected to present a Covid-19 situation report to President Museveni ahead of the planned full reopening of the economy and schools next week.

