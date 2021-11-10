Reopening: Govt instructs schools with many students to use tents

Dr Joyce Kaducu, State Minister for Primary Education. Photo | File

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The State Minister for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Kaducu, said a school reopening strategy is being developed with consultations still ongoing to come up with outcomes that are safe and sustainable.

The Ministry of Education has said schools with huge numbers of students will be required to erect temporary structures such as tents before opening their doors to learners in January.

