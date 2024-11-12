Repeated floods: Bundibugyo bans mining of sand, stones in rivers

Bundibugyo District has imposed a ban on the mining of sand and stones in and along river banks.

The decision comes in the wake of repeated flash floods that have washed away bridges and submerged roads.

The district, prone to landslides and severe flooding, has struggled with the impact of these natural disasters since 2019. Many people have been reported dead while trying to cross the flooding rivers.

The district engineer, Mr Robert Muhindo, explained that sand and stone mining near river bridges contributes to riverbank erosion and changes the natural water courses, leaving the roads and bridges vulnerable during heavy rains.

“Mining close to bridges increases sediment downstream and weakens the stability of riverbanks. Each flood season, our bridges are at risk, and repair costs are skyrocketing,” Mr Muhindo said in an interview last week.

He said since 2019, Bundibugyo has faced escalating repair costs for flood-damaged infrastructure, with an estimated Shs10 billion required to rebuild bridges amid limited funding.

Rivers Humya, Nyahuka, Lugo, and Ndugutu, which are heavily impacted by mining, now pose a heightened risk to surrounding infrastructure, especially during the rainy seasons.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner Marysent Ariyo warned that without strict measures in place, Bundibugyo risks losing critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges, due to sand and stone mining activities.

He said this situation would place a heavy financial burden on the district, potentially crippling service delivery in the long run.

“We have said no more mining near bridges on the Humya, Nyahuka, Lugo, and Ndugutu rivers. I call upon all stakeholders to enforce this resolution, as these activities endanger our road infrastructure. This ban is another step toward protecting our environment,” Ariyo emphasised.

The district Natural Resources Officer, Mr Yokasi Maate, said the ban is crucial for environmental conservation and flood risk mitigation.

However, those who have been doing sand mining to earn a livelihood said their life is going to be hard.

Mr John Musoke, a father of four, said he has depended on sand mining for five years to support his family.

“It is hard work but it’s the only job I have known, and it’s how I put food on the table and pay my children’s school fees. Now, without any other income, I don’t know what I’ll do to keep my family going,” Mr Musoke said.

Mr James Bwambale said he has relied on the income from mining stones from the rivers to support his family because of limited job options in Bundibugyo.

“These stones in the rivers become many after floods, we decide to remove them and sell them but leaders are telling us we affect the river flow, which I don’t think is true,” he said.