Report cases of gay, MP Amero tells learners

Ms Suzan Amero, the Woman MP for Amuria District has asked learners across the country to report any case of Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender practices in their schools to keep them holy.

The Member of Parliament believes that children do not need to get associated with practices that are condemned in the Bible and get closer to God

Ms Amero made these remarks over the weekend while attending the award ceremony of the best performers of the 2022 Primary Leaving Examination in Tororo municipality courtesy of the area Member of Parliament Mr Yeri Apollo Ofwono held at Rock View School Tororo.

The Woman MP who is also an old girl of Rock View School Tororo commended the area Member of Parliament for supporting the education sector in line with the Government's development plans but cautioned learners to be conscious of being recruited into the evil practice like lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) currently being promoted by the Western world warning the learners against allowing anybody to touch their private parts.

''We know what is going on and as parents, we would not wish to indulge yourselves in sinful practices that will spoil your relationship with God and at last earn curses, therefore, I implore you not to keep quiet in case anyone is trying to introduce you to these evil practices. In the first place never allow anyone to touch your private space because this may be their entry point,’’ she warned.

Speaking at the function, Ms Amero congratulated the winners alongside their parents and teachers and urged the students to continue working hard at their next level of education and always consider giving back to the community so that those who come after them can receive the same support.

‘’Quality education is not only the most important tool for social–economic development of our country but also a key weapon in the fight against poverty,” she said.

According to the municipal education officer Mrs. Teddy Makola Ajuma, the beneficiaries were selected by the office of the Municipal Education Officer based on the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) results with each receiving a mattress.

She said 20 percent of the beneficiaries were from government-aided primary schools while 80 per cent were from private primary schools with Special Plan Primary School dominating the numbers.

The Tororo Municipality area Member of Parliament Mr Yeri Apollo Ofwono said the reward is meant to support all learners who excelled in division one by relieving their parents of the extra burden of acquiring requirements as they join secondary education.

‘’I will always make my humble contribution towards the continued stay of children at school, to pursue their education so that their future can cause a change in our communities.

I started with supporting children by availing them tools during examinations where I offered each candidate a mathematical set and now that they are preparing to join secondary education, I am offering each child a mattress as a reward and encouraging them to work hard,’’ Ofwono said.

Ofwono said the government has done a lot in the education sector in terms of infrastructure, salary payments to teachers, and support for universal primary/ secondary education among other things adding that parents should equally play their roles responsibly.

‘’I urge all the parents to provide midday meals to all the learners, the brain cannot work effectively when the stomach is empty. Please produce the children that you can manage to look after because the world is becoming dynamic,’’ Ofwono said.

The resident district commissioner Tororo Mr. Nickson Owole applauded the legislator for coming up with the initiative to motivate learners adding that awarding the learners with prizes is one way of motivating them (learners), particularly those below and getting to the candidate classes and this indirectly contributes to improved performance of learners in the district regarding national standings

''Awarding the students with prizes is one way to motivate them (learners), particularly those below and getting to the candidate classes and this indirectly contributes to improved performance of learners in the district regarding national standings.''

During the event, the local leaders announced the offing move to come up with a bylaw that will make the feeding of children at a school mandatory where they are considering having provisions that compel a parent or guardian to disciplinary action in case she or he fails to provide.

The Tororo municipality mayor Mr. Kennedy Orono Nyapidi disclosed that they have tested and found out that all government-aided primary schools that had partial feeding of children are the ones that had children scoring first grade.