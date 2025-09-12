Report corrupt officials, Museveni urges investors

President Museveni yesterday called on investors in Uganda to report corrupt officials who demand bribes or company shares without contributing any investment.

Speaking at the inauguration of Aga Khan University’s new academic facilities and the groundbreaking for its hospital in Kampala, the President underscored the vital role of the private sector in driving national development.

“The investment climate in Uganda is good, however, there’s some corruption. Be careful there, and the weakness is that investors don’t report these corrupt people,” Mr Museveni said. “Expose them. Otherwise, we are ready and we can work very well together,” he added.

Special praises

He praised His Highness the Aga Khan for establishing a world-class institution with digitally connected classrooms, noting its innovative approach to education.

He also welcomed the forthcoming Aga Khan University Hospital, which he said would reduce the need for Ugandans to travel abroad for specialised care.

On health innovations, the President said Ugandan researchers had made strides in treatments for diabetes, cancer, and malaria, urging partnerships to develop these discoveries for global benefit.

First Lady and Minister of Education Janet Museveni applauded the collaboration between the government and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

She noted that the government had provided 60 acres of land for the university and commended the late Aga Khan IV’s legacy in spearheading multiple development projects.