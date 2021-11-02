Report corrupt officials to me – Kamya 

The new Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kamya made the remarks on Monday during the induction for the district, city, municipal, and division councils in Entebbe.

The Inspector-General of Government (IGG) Ms Beti Kamya has called upon locals to report corrupt public officials to her office for them to be dealt with.

