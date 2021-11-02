Report corrupt officials to me – Kamya 

The Inspector-General of Government (IGG) Ms Beti Kamya has called upon locals to report corrupt public officials to her office for them to be dealt with.

“Corruption in Uganda has reached a pandemic level, if we all don't come out and fight it, we will never deliver the promises we give to our people, they will remain lies,” she said.

Ms Kamya made the remarks on Monday during the induction for the district, city, municipal, and division councils in Entebbe.

“Am going to make the anti-corruption campaign to be mainstreamed in all government activities. We need to recruit all Ugandans in the war against corruption, they are the victims. As long as corruption is in the middle of the road, Uganda will never cross to development,” she said.

Ms Kamya said despite a number of government interventions to fight corruption, the vice still thrives on.

“For the last five years, Uganda has been ranked between 147 to 151 out of 180 countries in the Global Corruption Index. The country is losing Shs10 trillion every year to corruption. We need to unmask the corrupt,” she said.

The Director of Research Education and Advocacy at the Inspectorate of Government, Mr Steven Okiror said there is a need for local leaders to partner with government entities to curb corruption.

“If the leaders choose to say no to bribery, nepotism, forgery, embezzlement, solicitation, and diversion of funds among other things, we will be able to stomp corruption out of public offices,” he said.

The Entebbe Municipality Town Clerk, Mr Charles Magumba, said the induction will help the recently elected leaders understand their duties.