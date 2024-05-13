Report faults health centres on family planning

A new report by Makerere University School of Public Health indicates that only five percent of health facilities sampled across the country met all standards for the provision of family planning services to mothers.

Dr Fredrick Makumbi, a co-lead in the project dubbed ‘Research for Scalable Solutions’, said they assessed the readiness of the facilities to provide the family planning services that the population can use when they need it.

“If there’s a given standard of what we must have in order for these services to be run comfortably, then we haven’t yet reached that standard. For example, we found only five [health] facilities out of 96 had all that it takes –commodities, supplies, equipment and information to provide the family planning services for immediate postpartum (after having a baby) family planning when women needed it,” he said in an interview last Wednesday.

However, Dr Makumbi was quick to note that “there’s been significant improvement over time and we have been discussing how we can possibly improve the standard, go beyond the available standards.”

Dr Richard Mugahi, the commissioner for Reproductive and Infant Health at the Ministry of Health, revealed that about 45 percent of pregnancies in Uganda are unintended.

“The Ministry of Health is considering family planning as a very important pillar for safe motherhood because it reduces maternal mortality,” he said. According to the data from government, the country still loses around 189 mothers out of 100,000 live births.

Dr Mugahi described ensuring access to family planning services immediately after birth as a “high impact intervention that can address our unmet need for family and improve our family planning coverage.”

According to the researchers from the university, “in Uganda, 15 percent of women give birth every year and 12 percent of postpartum mothers are not using a modern contraceptive method.”

Dr Mugaahi observed that the report by Makerere University School of Public Health has a detailed evaluation into the immediate postpartum planning, specifically on “how it is working at over 150 service delivery points in five districts.”

According to the report, the study was done in health facilities in Kampala, Mukono, Gulu, Tororo and Kyenjojo and described how drug shops were working to improve access to family planning services.