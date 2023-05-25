Report unearths graft in  Karamoja goats purchase

Parliament’s committee of Presidential Affairs, which inquired into the mismanagement of relief items meant for Uganda’s poorest and restive Karamoja Sub-region, unearthed irregularities in the procurement and distribution of goats, according to findings revealed yesterday.

The goat initiative was part of a wider government effort, including the provision of maize flour (posho) in the face of famine, which was wreaking havoc in Karamoja two years ago, and iron sheets to settle the, at times, nomadic communities.

Project failures captured in the report in respect to the goats become the second point of concern under the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme, which has already suffered the iron sheets scandal involving Vice President Jessica Alupo, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and more than a dozen other ministers.

In December 2021, MPs passed a supplementary budget of Shs39.948 billion, which money was released to the Ministry for Karamoja Affairs, a docket under the Office of the Prime Minister, to support the disarmament programme in Karamoja.



Of that money, Shs25 billion was supposed to be spent on buying goats for distribution to reformed warriors (the Karachunas) and other vulnerable members of the community.

But the committee instead reports that there is a huge difference between the numbers of intended beneficiaries and those who actually received goats; an overshoot in the budget, delivery of less than budgeted for animals, 70 percent of which were reportedly sickly and died.

Originally, 5,000 karachunas were lined up to benefit, but the committee found that the number swelled up to 7,155. It was found that 35 percent of them did not receive any animals.

Figures also show variations between the numbers of goats bought, actual animals received at the districts and what individual beneficiaries got.

The report proposes that the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Mary Gorretti Kitutu, and her junior Agnes Nandutu, along with technical staff from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and district officials be held accountable.



The ministers are accused of failing to provide political leadership and oversight to the programme, which was also yet another government initiative to provide alternative livelihood options among the Karimojong people in order to stamp out rustling as a way of life.

A total of 75,OOO female goats and 5,OOO males were to be bought in the initial planning. But the committee said 23,000 improved female goats (of which 7,500 were Boer females and 15,500 were Galla females) were bought, significantly deviating from the planned 5,000 improved goats.

The committee further established that OPM procured 6,000 improved bucks of which 4,000 were Boer Bucks and 2,000 Galla Bucks instead of the planned 5,000 improved bucks.

Also, OPM overshot the budget by more than Shs200 million with each animal priced at between Shs200,000 and Shs595,000, depending on the breed.

For such a relatively high unit cost, it was disturbing to find that most of the animals were actually diseased.

“Animals died owing to sickness, tiredness and failure to adapt to the new environment. For instance, in Abim District, the chairperson of Abim Town Council stated that of the 494 boer goats received, 454 (92 percent) died. In Abim Sub-county, the chairperson stated that out of 450 goats, 278 died. The committee was further informed by the District Veterinary Officer for Nabilatuk that as of December 2022, of the 4,000 East Africa female goats received, 2,076 (52 per cent) had died,” the report notes.

The entire planning process did not provide for a comprehensive due diligence on safe delivery and distribution of the goats that was why safe holding of the goats was so problematic, it was reported.

“It was due to this poor preparation that many animals got infected as a result of the mix up of goats from different parts of the country and Kenya at the delivery and receiving points,” the report further reads.

OPM officials are said to have told the committee that variations in numbers of animals bought and delivered was due to unexpected, unrecorded purchases at lower prices by the suppliers, especially to replace rejected or dead goats for between Shs50,000 and Shs90,000.

Some goats were sold or eaten by some beneficiaries or raided by rustlers. Local leaders attributed this to the famine and insecurity situation.

Ministers Kitutu and Nandutu are accused of failure to monitor and supervise implementation to prevent and control the high death rate of the goats. The committee could not find any trace of oversight for this programme.