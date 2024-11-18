Rescue my property, Chinese woman cries out to Attorney General

A former president of the Chinese Association in Uganda has written to the Attorney General and the president of the Uganda Law Society (ULS), seeking their intervention in what she calls the targeted grabbing of her property by some banks and thieves.

Ms Miao Huaxian in a November 11 petition, which this publication has seen, said she has lived in Uganda since 1979 with her children and her husband Ye Yue Lin, who perished in a road crash with one of their children as they travelled to Mbarara.

Ms Miao said she survived in that crash and is currently living with a disability.

“Mr Attorney General, I write to you with a lot of tears in my eyes, severe pain, trauma, and mental anguish … I call upon you for urgent rescue to recover my property being grabbed by banks and thieves whom I have tried to fight but almost failing, hence this letter to you,” she wrote.

Ms Miao added: “Upon being confronted with these injustices, I have reported cases at police and courts of law but without being helped as the thieves have infiltrated these sector institutions.”

She claimed the banks tricked her into handing over five of her prime properties, which include; LRV 2744 Folio 25 Plot 47 Nabugabo Road, LRV2339 Folio 1953, Mackenzie Vale, situated at Kololo (reported case at Kira Road Police CRB 854/2024), and 13 Block (Road) Misoli in Entebbe Municipality in Wakiso District.

Other properties that she has listed that are being grabbed include; FRV WAK 201, FOLIO 3, and Plot 11-13 Block (Road) Misoli Road, Entebbe Municipality (FRV WAK201, Folio 4).Ms Miao claimed some of the court bailiffs have illegally thrown her out of her property including the one of Kololo, Kampala City.

“I have since reported a criminal case against the suspects [ who are court bailiffs] but up to now, they have not been arrested yet the suspects are around town,” she wrote.

Ms Miao added: “To date, despite several follow-ups on diverse occasions, I have never been helped and neither have I ever been called in any court to witness the said prosecution...I call upon you to come to my rescue so that justice may be seen to be done.”

This publication contacted Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka at the weekend about his response to Ms Miao’s petition.

However, our efforts had been futile by press time. However, the stamp by the Attorney General’s office on Ms Miao’s petition shows it was received on November 5.