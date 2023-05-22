Rescuers survive boat accident, recover body of drowned policeman

At least 15 rescuers who were searching for the body of a policeman who drowned in River Nile over the weekend, have survived death after their boat capsized.

The rescuers said their boat capsized after they encountered heavy rain and wind in the middle of the river.

On Friday night, Justin Rubangakene, who was deployed to guard Obongi ferry allegedly jumped into River Rile in Obongi District.

This, however, led to the arrest of his colleague identified as Azabo who was deployed to guard Obongi ferry alongside the deceased.

Speaking to Monitor on Monday morning, Mr Ignatius Dragudu, and the Police Public Relations Officer for Northwest Nile region, said all the 15 people have been rescued with some having minor injuries.

"All of them are alive though some sustained injuries after the boat capsized. The capsizing has been attributed to heavy wind and overloading of the motorboat. The body of the Policeman who drowned was also recovered has been taken to Obongi Health Center IV for postmortem,” he said.

On Sunday, operations of Obongi ferry were halted for hours as the rescue team searched for Rubangakene’s body.

“The body was found towards Adjumani. It has not been easy because the relatives of the deceased were putting us under pressure. We shall make arrangements to transport the body to Gulu for burial,” Obongi District Resident District Commissioner, Mr Samuel Mpibaza Hashaka, said.

He said the rescue team was bogged down by the lack of fuel in the Marine Ambulance but with the efforts of the locals and leaders, they managed to sail towards the landing site of Adjumani, where they recovered the body.