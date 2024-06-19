Researchers link over 7,000 deaths in Kampala to air pollution

Researchers from Makerere University have linked 7,257 deaths in Kampala in the past four years to air pollution.

This information is contained in a scientific report published on June 15 in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, with Ms Lynn Atuyambe as the lead author.

The researchers said they utilised a time series design (experimental design that involves the observation of units such as people or countries) over a defined time period and prospectively collected data on daily outdoor concentration levels of harmful air pollutants (particulate matter –PM2.5) in Kampala City.

They said they combined the PM2.5 data with all-cause mortality data obtained from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of Health in Kampala.

“Overall, the annual average concentration for PM2.5 for the period of four years, 2018 to 2021, was 39 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3). There was seasonal variation, with the rainy season months (March–June and October–December) having lower values,” the report reads.

The researchers said PM2.5 concentrations tend to be highest in the morning (09:00 hours) and in the evening (21:00 hours) likely due to increased vehicular emissions as well as the influence of weather patterns (atmospheric temperature, relative humidity and wind). Saturday has the “most pollution” with “daily average over four years of 41.2 μg/m3,’’ according to the researchers.

“Regarding attributable risk, we found that of all the deaths in Kampala, 2,777 (19.3 percent), 2,136 (17.9 percent), 1281 (17.9 percent) and 1,063 (19.8 percent) were attributable to long-term exposure to air pollution (that is to say, exposure to PM2.5 concentrations above the WHO annual guideline of 5 μg/m3) from 2018 to 2021, respectively,” the researchers wrote.

“For the four years and considering the WHO annual guideline as the reference, there were 7,257 air pollution-related deaths in Kampala City,” they added.

According to information from the WHO, air pollution is one of the greatest environmental risk to health.

“By reducing air pollution levels, countries can reduce the burden of disease from stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and both chronic and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma,” information from the WHO reads.

The report is coming a month after the government launched the new National Environment (Air Quality Standards) Regulations, 2024, aimed at taming high levels of pollution in the country and the deaths.

In the new regulations, the government set the limit for toxic gases usually emitted by factories/industries, vehicles, motorcycles and conveyance vessels. The regulations also banned the open burning of waste, one of the major contributors to pollution in urban areas.

Penalties for air pollution in Uganda will now range from a fine of Shs400 million to Shs1 billion and or spending between four to 10 years in prison, depending on the gravity of the violation.

Way forward

While releasing the National Environment (Air Quality Standards) Regulations, 2024, Dr Barirega Akankwasah, the executive director of National Environment Management Authority, said to address pollution from vehicles, “we shall restrict engine technologies and age in line with the new standards, encourage timely servicing of vehicles, ensuring good quality of fuel.”