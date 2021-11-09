The investor, Jonathan Right (right) explaing to Stae House officials how he acquired the contested land. Photos/ Jessica Sabano

Residents accuse investor of blocking them from getting vaccinated

By  Jessica Sabano  &  Benson Tumusiime

Residents in Buzilanjovu village Nakisunga Sub-county Mukono District have accused an investor who claims to have bought their village of blocking them from getting vaccinated against Covid-19.
Residents say since the vaccination exercise kicked off in March this year, none of the residents has ever received their vaccine jab as the said investor tightened security at the entrance of the village.

