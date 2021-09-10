Residents accuse MP of grabbing school

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Residents in Nakaloke Town Council in Mbale City have accused the Bungokho North MP, Mr John Faith Magolo, of grabbing an orphanage school.

The school, My Father’s House Day and Boarding Nursery and Primary School found in in Nakaloke Town Council, Mbale City was started in 2009 allegedly by My Father’s House-Howie Christian Charitable Trust (MFH-HCCT), a non-government organisation, to sponsor orphaned children in the region.

Mr Justine Bosco Musoba, the school director, on Sunday said Mr Magolo was only appointed caretaker as the chairperson of the board of governors but they were surprised when he started claiming ownership of the school.

“The whites directed him (Magolo) to step aside and I was appointed as the director of the school. He refused to hand over and instead sued us,”Mr Musoba said.

He added that on Saturday night, a group of people reportedly hired by Mr Magolo attacked the staff at the school and police were called to rescue the situation.

“This place has a land title in the name of Howie Christian Charitable Trust and the title was later transferred to me although Mr Magolo also claims that he has the title which I guess is forged,” Mr Musoba said.

Security guards attached to Dome Security Investment Ltd, who were guarding the school were reportedly beaten by the group of people who attacked the school.

Mr David Kamiza, a security guard, said unknown people entered the school and started evicting and destroying property at 10pm.

“They broke several padlocks and ordered all of us to vacate the school premises immediately,” he said.

Ms Ashley Namakhonje, a teacher, said: “After destroying properties they attacked me in the house and wanted to rape me but I made an alarm. They slapped and kicked me several times before pushing me out of the school premises.”

When contacted on Sunday, Mr Magolo said the school belongs to him and that the said group of people, who went to the school on Saturday, were his workers.

“They wanted to do some work inside but police arrested them,”Mr Magolo said.

He added that Mr Musoba was his worker, something parents, residents and staff interviewed by Daily Monitor deny.

Mr Yona Wesonga, a resident, said: “We were shocked to find out that the MP is claiming ownership of this school and yet he has never bought it.”

Ms Juliet Akello, another resident, said the legislator is claiming the ownership of the school without any proof.

“We got information that some people armed with pangas attacked the school with the aim of evicting the staff at night on orders of the legislator,” Ms Akello said.

Police have confirmed the Saturday night incident saying they arrested about 15 suspects, who are currently detained at Mbale Central Police Station.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said the suspects would be charged with illegal eviction, assault and trespass after investigations.

“We are also investigating how they entered the school premises at night,” Mr Taitika said.