Residents accuse soldiers of aiding illegal charcoal trade

Illegal tree cutting and charcoal burning are still going on in Zoka Central Forest Reserve in Adjumani District, despite a presidential order stopping destructive charcoal production. This has caused concern among locals and environmental activists. Reports show that these illegal activities have taken on a militarised nature. Activists under Friends of Zoka accuse the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers of guarding the illegal operations, frustrating efforts to protect the forest.

The army has, however, denied any wrongdoing.

Last week, community members reported finding more than 200 bags of charcoal and signs of tree felling inside the forest. A Friends of Zoka activist, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal, told the Daily Monitor at the weekend that they have observed soldiers overseeing transportation of charcoal . “These soldiers are the ones guarding those cutting trees for charcoal and timber. They are doing nothing to stop the illegal activity despite the presidential directive. Our work to protect the forest is being curtailed because we are also being intimidated,” he said.

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) supervisor for Zoka Central Forest Reserve, Mr Zachary Okuni Zema, said they face challenges patrolling the forest.

He explained that the ongoing Apaa land conflict has made it even harder to reach the deeper parts of the reserve. “There are several roadblocks and detachments set up by the UPDF soldiers to curb charcoal production. We also wonder when we see trucks loaded with charcoal manage to pass through those roadblocks,” Mr Zema said. He added: “Our field teams have reported similar allegations of UPDF involvement. We have directed them to gather concrete evidence, and once we have it, we will forward it to our superiors.”

The Paramount Chief of the Madi, Simon Suru Baru, said: “When the President issued the order, we were very happy, thinking that all activities related to charcoal would stop. But this has not yielded any fruit.” He urged law enforcement authorities to increase efforts to stop the vice and called on local leaders to support the directive, saying it is essential to protect the ecosystem. The UPDF 4th Division Commander, Brig Felix Busizoori, denied allegations that the army is involved in the vice. He added that any wrongdoing attributed to the army is being conducted by errant soldiers acting on their own.

He stressed that the UPDF is committed to protecting the environment and promised to investigate and ensure that soldiers who engage in illegal activities are punished. “We are looking for these individuals. Once we get them with evidence, we shall charge them, because we did not deploy them to do lumbering,” Brig Busizoori said. The team leader of Friends of Zoka, Mr Williams Amanzuru, however, said the SEA-WN project—funded by the Royal Danish Embassy together with the embassies of Sweden, the Netherlands, and Ireland—is a source of hope.“We have got initiatives from the embassies of the Netherlands, Sweden and Ireland to empower local communities to monitor and protect their environment, fostering a sense of vigilance. But the militarisation and illegal exploiters in the Zoka Central Forest Reserve are bogging down efforts,” Mr Amanzu

Directive

In May 2023, President Museveni issued Executive Order No. 3, stopping the commercial production and trade of charcoal in northern and northeastern Uganda—including Karamoja, Teso, Lango, Acholi, and West Nile. The order was aimed at fighting the growing problem of deforestation and environmental destruction.



