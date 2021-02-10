Residents accuse UPDF of aiding balaalo intrusion

By Cissy Makumbi More by this Author

Residents in Amuru District have accused the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) of aiding the illegal stay of cattle keepers commonly known as balaalo in their area.

The balaalo were two months ago forceful evicted from the Sugar cane project area owned by Madhvani Group of Companies and the government in Amuru District but a significant number of them has since returned with their animals.

In November last year, the UPDF evicted balaalo with an estimated 10,000 head of cattle from the villages of Tee-okutu, Bombayi, Ndiir and Orego, Kololo Parish in Lakanga Sub-county, Amuru District.

But immediately after the presidential elections on January 14, the balaalo started returning to the area, creating fear among the locals, who accuse them of interfering with their farming activities by grazing cattle in their gardens and causing insecurity.

The residents claim the cows belong to some UPDF soldiers.

In 2017, a total of 205 households surrendered 10,000 hectares of land to Madhvani Group of Companies and government for sugarcane growing and establishment of a factory.

Each hectare was compensated at a fee of Shs800,000, although not all land owners were compensated. It is part of that land that was occupied by the balaalo.

Ms Grace Okot Akullu, a resident of Tee-Okutu Village, said the eviction of the balaalo was due to their interference with the farming activities in the area and failure to co-exist with the residents.

“It is likely that these balaalo were advised to assemble their animals and have not been given a greenlight to return,” Ms Akullu said.

Mr Joseph Okee, a resident of Akee Village, said the balaalo have returned at a time the locals are preparing to open up their farms and gardens.

Mr Michael Lakony, the Amuru District chairperson, told Daily Monitor that information they have gathered from locals indicates that the UPDF are reportedly covering up for the balaalo.

“ The animals belong to army generals in this country and the balaalo are just workers, no wonder some of them are alleged to be armed,’’ he said.

But the UPDF 4th Division acting public relations officer, Mr Lauben Ndifula, dismissed the allegations as baseless.

“If we spearheaded the eviction of the balaalo, how do we again aid their return? Those are speculations from locals who want to tarnish the name of UPDF as an institution,’’ he said.

“ We feel sorry for those 95, households who have not been compensated yet and whatever they engage into is just destroyed by the animals,” he added.

The Amuru Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Lucy Akello, wondered how the balaalo are occupying the area if the government has no interest in their activities.

But Prime Minister Acholi Cultural institution Ambrose Olaa, said the locals are equally to blame since they have hired their land to the balaalo and they are now running to them for help.

“Some balaalo are Ugandans who have a right to live in any part of the country but how do they acquire land? We want a situation where the balaalo and the community live in peace,’’ he said.

Background

In November last year, locals petitioned the office of the RDC over the destruction of their farmlands by the animals of the balaalo.

In 2017, President Museveni ordered the eviction of the balaalo who had infiltrated the region, their eviction followed complaints from locals who accused them of being a security threat.

After the President’s directive, in 2018, the eviction saw thousands of animals being loaded on trucks out of the region.

