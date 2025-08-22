Residents accuse Wagagai Flower Farm of grabbing 72-year-old widow’s land

Tension is brewing in Nkumba–Bufulu, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District, after residents accused Wagagai Flower Farm Ltd of forcefully taking over land belonging to a 72-year-old widow, Ms Kajoyina Zainabu.

The land in question, measuring two acres, originally belonged to Ms Kajoyina’s late husband, Mr Fred Senyonga. According to residents and local leaders, Wagagai allegedly acquired the land without her consent or compensation.

Speaking to journalists on Friday after residents surrounded the contested land demanding its return, area vice chairperson Mr Abdul Kasule said documents confirm Senyonga’s ownership. “The lease agreement given to Wagagai shows compensation to other occupants, but nowhere does it indicate that Ms Kajoyina was paid,” Kasule said.

He described Ms Kajoyina’s current living conditions as dire. “She is surviving in a makeshift shelter on what used to be her land, now turned into a football pitch by the company. They even sealed off her latrine, forcing her to dig small holes in the ground, which is a major health risk,” Kasule added.

Mr Steven Lubowa, a senior resident and one of those entrusted with powers of attorney by the late Hajj Twaib Mukasa, the original landowner, said Ms Kajoyina’s family was left out when the land was leased to Wagagai in 2001 because they were in Kenya at the time, where her husband later died.

“There were eight residents on the land, but during the leasing we only accounted for seven. We heard of Senyonga but never saw him. If compensation is due, Wagagai should pay. The fact that no major development has been done on this piece of land shows the company was aware there was an unresolved claim,” Lubowa said.

For Ms Kajoyina, life has been reduced to humiliation. “When it rains, I sleep in water that flows through my shelter. Guards monitor me daily like a prisoner, but I cannot abandon this land because it is mine. I have documents to prove ownership, and all residents here can testify,” she said.

Her son, Mr Richard Kalasani, accused Wagagai of destroying family structures after their father’s death. “They fenced our mother inside a football field like an animal. She is searched whenever she moves in or out, and as her children we are not allowed to access the land. We need justice,” Kalasani said.

In response, Mr Joseph Balondemu, the company’s human resource manager, insisted the matter is before court. “We have occupied this land for 24 years without interruption until last year, when the lady suddenly came to claim it. The issue is now in court, and we advise her to follow the rule of law. We too are waiting for the court’s decision,” he said.

The disputed land is located on Block 448, Plot 39, Nkumba–Bufulu Cell, Katabi Town Council.



