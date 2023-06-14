Residents adopt technologies to curb erosion

A section of residents of Kayonza Sub-county and Rubare Town Council in Ntungamo District have adopted soil and water conservation technologies to control soil erosion.

The technologies include the construction of gabions in deep galleys created by running water, contour trenches and terraces on hillslopes and valleys, check dams in valleys, planting trees on hilltops and planting elephants grass in the curing galleys.

The chairperson of the Nyamurindira community in Rubare town council, Mr John Rutasirara, and his counterpart for Kirembe community in Kayonza Sub-county, Mr Vincent Narohoza, said the technologies have helped restore the environment.

“Running water from the Kyamuyumbu hills which separates Rubare Town Council and Nyanga Sub-county in Ntungamo District led to the creation of Nyamurundira galleys in 2002. The galleys continued to widen thus posing a threat to human lives and farming activities besides soil and water loss,” Mr Rutasirara said in an interview on Monday.

He added that in 2020, officials from Enhancing Resilience of Communities to Climate Change through Catchment Based Integrated Management of Water and Related Resources in Uganda (EURECCCA) project under the Ministry of Water and Environment trained the residents on soil and water conservation technologies.

“The galleys that measured about 20 metres deep are now healing and they are no longer a threat to the community members. We appeal to the government through its EURECCCA project to facilitate us with more tools and so that we can construct more gabions to quicken the process of healing the galleys, the fact that we have the skills to construct them,” he said.

Mr Narohoza said they have constructed about 11 gabions in the Kirembe galley that was created by running water from Kirembe hills.

“We need more material support to construct more gabions so that the galleys in Kirembe community can completely heal to boost crop production for food security and the surplus for sale in markets,” he said.

The commissioner of water resources planning and regulation in the Ministry of Water and Environment, Dr Callist Tindimugaya, said the ministry plans to turn the rehabilitated Nyamurindira galley and Kirembe galley hot spots into a study centre for university students doing research on water and soil management technologies.

On Monday, a team from the Sahara and Sahel Observatory toured the project area.

The organisation aims at protecting the environment from degradation, supervising the usage of natural resources in the region and lobbying for environmental accords especially those pertaining desertification and climate change.

Mr Nabil Ben Khatra, the executive Secretary of the Sahara and Sahel Observatory, said promised to lobby partners for more funds.

