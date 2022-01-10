Residents arrest man over cutting down 120-year-old trees

Jinja City Environment Authorities load the logs of mvule tress at Bridge Avenue after they were illegally cut down. PHOTO | DENIS EDEMA

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • Mr Fred Mulero who spearheaded the arrest of Ziwa said these trees have been revered by residents and have a great attachment to them to the extent that even when they were expanding the municipality roads, the engineers made sure they dodged the trees.

Residents of Nalufenya A village in Jinja West Ward have arrested a businessman for cutting down two mvule trees.

