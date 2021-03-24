Residents ask government to fix Butaleja bridge

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author



Local leaders and residents have decried the sorry state of Namulo Bridge, which connects Butaleja to Tororo District in Bukedi Sub-region.

The bridge, which also connects Mazimasa Sub-county and Himutu Sub-county in Butaleja District, has taken about 10 years without being repaired despite numerous protests by the residents.

The poor state of the bridge has greatly hindered trade and access to social services, including health and education facilities, in the neighbouring districts.

Mr Johnson Hire, a resident, said the government’s failure to repair the bridge has continued to put their lives at risk.

“Some of the travellers have had their legs fractured and others have narrowly survived drowning in River Manafwa because the timber on the bridge is rotten,” Mr Hiire said.

The director of Bukedi Action for Integrated Development Initiatives - international (BAFIDI), Mr Abel Walekhwa Wilson, asked the authorities to remove the rotten timber, replace them with new ones and additional metal splice plates if possible.

He said the condition of the bridge continues to deteriorate and it is only a matter of time before it collapses.

He also said truck drivers, who ferry agricultural products from Himutu Sub-county to Mbale, have stopped using the bridge.

“The prices of agricultural products have dropped due to the poor state of that bridge. The farmers have now fallen victim to middlemen, who take advantage of the impassable bridge to buy their products cheaply at farm gate prices,” he said.

Ms Judith Namugoambe, a businesswoman, said: “We pay a lot of taxes but it is unfortunate that the government keeps saying there is no money.”

Mr Moses Hasahya, a resident, said movement in the area has become extremely hard and expensive.

“We blame this on our leaders for failing to lobby the government to repair the bridge,” Mr Hasahya said.

Mr James Wire, an agribusiness consultant, added: “There has always been a failure by local leaders to effectively front the pressing issues of Butaleja District. When we had floods, which cut off Leresi Bridge, the leaders also failed until the locals protested and Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) responded.”

Mr David Mulabi, a former Bunyole East Parliamentary candidate, said although Butaleja District produces more than 10 per cent of the rice in Uganda, it continues to face challenges of poor road network.

“Such a high production bridge and road should be prioritised the way tourism and oil area roads have been prioritised,” Mr Mulabi said.

Mr Yusuf Wafula, another resident and an opinion leader, said: “Unra has in the past promised to repair the bridge but in vain.”



Government reacts

The Butaleja District chairperson-elect, Mr Michael Higenyi Bory, said: “We have already made an appointment with the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) engineers to come and make an assessment of Namulo Bridge.”

The Unra media relations manager, Mr Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe, said they have already started working on the bridge.

“Just like we have handled Kidoko Bridge in Tororo, this too will be handled and we are working round the clock to expedite the procurement process,” he said.

