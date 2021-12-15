Residents block road to stone quarry over delayed pay

Residents of Padwot Sub-county in Nebbi District on Monday blocked a road leading to Thidwer stone quarry in protest over delayed compensation by Mukoda Engineering Works Limited, a Chinese company.

The residents said since the construction company started the stone quarrying at the site in 2019, they have never been compensated yet the land on which the facility sits belongs to them.

The community members, who said their lives and properties were destroyed and are facing health risks due to the activities at the stone quarry, on Monday stormed the site with their children and wives, demanding immediate compensation.

One of the community members, Mr Richard Binega, said his beekeeping project has been affected because of dust and loud noise produced by the machines at the quarry.

“The company was using our land without compensation and if the company fails to pay us in time, they should halt the blasting until the communities are sorted out. The company has been giving out endless promises,” Mr Binega said. However, Mr Huang Congty, the deputy executive director of Mukoda Engineering Works Limited, said they are ready to pay the residents but the government valuer is yet to provide the list of the beneficiaries.

“The money is ready for compensation but there is a need to have the lists of beneficiaries sent to the company by the chief government valuer to guide on how much to be compensated. Without the list, it is quite hard for the company to carry out the compensation,” he said.

But the deputy resident district commissioner, Mr Emmakol Onyango, gave the construction firm two weeks to complete the compensation documentation to ensure the communities are paid.