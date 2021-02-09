Residents burn car of suspected livestock thieves 

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

LUWEERO- Residents have raised the red flag over theft of animals in Luweero District.

It is estimated that about 200 animals have been stolen in three months.

The latest incident occurred on the night of February 5 at Mulindwa Village in Katikamu Sub-county, where angry residents torched a car, after they recovered carcasses. The animals were suspected to have been stolen from Mr James Kisakye, who lost three animals.

Mr Francis Nsubuga, the chairperson Mulindwa Village, told Daily Monitor in an interview that when Mr Kisakye reported the disappearance of his cows, residents mounted a search around the nearest villages.

“The residents sighted a car parked near a swamp at 2am at Mulindwa Village. When they approached the car, the suspects scampered and escaped through the thick forested area, but we recovered carcasses of the animals that the suspects were trying to load into the car,” Mr Nsubuga said.

“The residents out of anger torched the car and also recovered a cell phone suspected to have been abandoned by the fleeing suspects. This is not the first time that we are losing animals,” he said.

Katikamu Sub-county chairperson Omar Kyagulanyi said his office has registered an increase in the number of animals stolen from the residents with more than 40 animals reported missing in less than three months from villages of Nswanta, Luwube, Tweyanze, Kiryambidde and Mulindwa in Katikamu Sub-county.

“We are lucky that the suspects left behind a phone as they fled when the residents mounted a search at Mulindwa Village where three animals were stolen. It is good that the police have a starting point because they can now trace the owner of the car. The animal owners now spend sleepless nights trying to keep watch of their animals,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

In Butuntumula Sub-county, authorities claim that more than 80 animals have been stolen since November.

Mr John Paul Kibalama, the sub-county chairperson, said the thieves at times slaughter the animals at nearby bushes and transport the meat using boda bodas and cars to unknown destinations.

“We have reported cases of missing animals to the police and the theft trend is on the rise. We cannot mobilise residents to engage in productive development programmes, including farming when they do not have security for the animals. We request the district security committee to respond to the outcry by the residents,” Mr Kibalama said.

In Zirobwe, the sub-county chairperson, Mr Pascal Imarachi, said animal theft is threatening the farming industry.

“We have lost more than 50 animals to the cattle thieves since November. We believe that this meat ends up at the different butchers in the urban areas including Kampala City,” Mr Imarachi said.

The Savannah Regional police spokesperson, Mr Isah Ssemogerere, said police have recorded several cases involving animal theft and instituted measures, including the banning of animal movement beyond 6pm.

“The animal theft incident at Mulindwa Village, where a car suspected to have been used by the cattle thieves, was torched is unfortunate. I have no record of the number of animals suspected to have gone missing as the residents allege. As police, we only record cases that are reported and registered at police. We have also advised residents who own animals to hire private guards at their respective kraals,” Mr Ssemogerere said.

