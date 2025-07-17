Residents cry foul over wetland demarcation

Tension is rising in Fort Portal City over the ongoing demarcation and restoration of degraded wetlands, as residents and local leaders whose land borders the affected areas resist the exercise. The residents accuse the government of attempting to grab their land and evict them from areas where they have lived for decades.

The wetland demarcation exercise, which began in March, was commissioned by the Ministry of Water and Environment in partnership with Fort Portal City and other development partners. The exercise is being carried out by the Natural Resource Defence Initiative (NRDI) on behalf of the ministry and Fort Portal City authorities.

The most affected residents are from the Central Division, particularly in the villages of Kitembe Zone, Rwengoma B3, and Rwengoma B2. They allege that the demarcation has been carried out without following due process and without their consultation.

Many were shocked to discover demarcation poles erected on land they claim ownership to without prior notice. During a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday, which brought together affected residents, officials from the Ministry of Water and Environment, Fort Portal City authorities, and development partners, the residents demanded that the demarcation exercise in Mugunu Wetland be halted and the demarcation poles be removed. Mr Haruna Kibirago, one of residents, said: "I have lived on that land for over 30 years. It’s shocking to wake up one morning and find demarcation poles right in front of my house. The people who came to erect the poles were guarded by armed security personnel.”

He added: “That land they’re calling a wetland belongs to us. We’ve lived here for decades. People have built houses, and those buildings were approved through formal procedures. How can they now come and claim it’s a wetland? We will not allow this exercise to continue."

Mr Kibirago said they are afraid of what the future holds.

“Even though our houses have not yet been demolished, we know that’s the next step after this demarcation. We don’t want that to happen. They’re now telling me that my house is in a wetland, yet River Mugunu is about a kilometre away from my home. For the past month, I have had sleepless nights fearing that my house could be demolished at any time. People can’t even sell plots of land anymore. We are going to petition Parliament to have this decision reversed,” he said.

Mr Partrick Zabukombi, the village chairperson of Butangwa Zone, said he was never consulted about the exercise, adding that it is causing fear and uncertainty in the community.

“If this exercise is not stopped, it means our land will lose value. We only saw people coming to demarcate our land without our knowledge. People who have rental houses have already seen tenants start to move out, and we don’t know what to do,” he said.

Ms Traxella Komutale, the female councillor for Fort Portal City, said the city council had never passed a resolution authorising the demarcation exercise in either of the two city divisions—North and Central.

“It’s true that as a council, we received a development partner called Join for Water. Their mandate was to develop an inventory report on wetlands, which they did. However, the problem is that the demarcation process has started even though Fort Portal City Council never approved it,” she said. She added that in 2018, the city council approved demarcation of Kitembe Zone and the surrounding villages as a residential area.

“Since then, developers have had their building plans approved, and construction has been going on. Unfortunately, the same authorities who approved those plans are now telling people they are living in a wetland. That is unfair and contradictory,” she added.

Mr Alex Ruhunda, the Fort Portal Central Division legislator, said the best way to resolve the growing tension is for the affected residents to formally petition the Speaker of Parliament, who can then summon the Ministry of Water and Environment for a proper explanation.

“As the area Member of Parliament, my role is to ensure this issue is tabled on the floor of Parliament so that a way forward can be found. If the exercise continues, people will be evicted for encroaching on wetlands. To evict all these residents would require the government to compensate them, which will be extremely costly,” Mr Ruhunda said.

Protecting wetlands

Mr Samuel Musana, the Fort Portal City senior physical planner, confirmed that the city had indeed received support from Join for Water, a partner approved by the Ministry of Water and Environment. He explained that the partner is funding the demarcation and restoration of wetlands, along with the extension of water to some communities.

“This exercise is legal and recognised by the government. The development partner was approved by the Ministry of Water and Environment. We have carried out similar demarcations in other wetland areas, but when we reached Fort Portal, we faced resistance because of human settlements in the wetlands,” Mr Musana said.

He added that in the Mugunu wetland area alone, approximately 30 kilometres of demarcation have already been completed, and the exercise will continue. “The team conducting the demarcation used old maps to guide their work, which is why many houses were affected,” he said.

The Fort Portal City Senior Environmental Officer, Ms Gladys Natungoza, said wetland demarcation should not be politicised, stressing that the ongoing exercise is being conducted in accordance with the law. She said the real challenge lies in the fact that people have encroached on wetlands.

“People should accept that we must stop degrading wetlands. We need them for future generations. Our team followed official maps for the demarcation. How can someone have a land title in a wetland? We need to plan better and find ways for people to conserve these vital ecosystems,” she said.

Mr Daniel Businge, the wetland coordinator for the western region under the Department of Wetland Management, confirmed that the demarcation exercise being carried out in Fort Portal City is also ongoing in other regions across the country.

He explained that Uganda has 8,614 gazetted wetlands as of 2023, and the current exercise is being conducted in line with government guidelines and legal procedures. “Fort Portal falls under the Edward Basin in our wetland classification system. We have different wetland types --- primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. Mpanga River is classified as a primary wetland, while River Mugunu is a secondary wetland with several smaller wetlands feeding into it. We have specific coordinates that guide our demarcations,” Mr Businge said.

He added that the demarcation of wetlands on River Mugunu is guided by ecological boundaries and is based on maps dating back to 1960. These include both seasonal and permanent wetlands, and the process is aligned with the 2023 degazettement framework.



During a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Mpanga Catchment Management Plan, which was presided over by officials from the Ministry of Water and Environment, on Friday last week, it was revealed that some individuals have been recording video clips and sharing them on social media, inciting local residents by claiming that the demarcation teams are attempting to steal land. Mr Callist Tindimugaya, the commissioner for Water Resources Planning and Regulation at the Ministry of Water and Environment, dismissed the accusations.

“We have seen social media posts alleging that we want to grab people’s land. That is simply not true. The current activity is a recognised and lawful process. We encourage residents to cooperate with the teams conducting the demarcation so that the work can proceed smoothly,” he said.

Mr Isaiah Ndungo, the country coordinator of Join For Water, explained the goals of the project. He said the implementing partners will create a detailed list of all wetlands in Fort Portal City, come up with an action plan, restore six damaged wetlands, and help 600 households get access to clean water. He made it clear that their role as an organisation is not to evict people.

Instead, he said they funded the creation of the wetland inventory report and action plan, which will be included in Fort Portal City’s official work plan. Mr Ndungo also dismissed claims on social media accusing them of land grabbing. “That is not true. We only provided funding to support the exercise,” he said. Join For Water is carrying out the project with funding from the Conrad Hilton Foundation.

Background

This initiative follows a 2024 study conducted by AidEnvironment, commissioned by Join for Water in collaboration with Fort Portal City. The study revealed that approximately 50.9 percent of the city’s wetlands have been degraded due to human activities such as settlement expansion. According to Fort Portal City’s 2024 wetland inventory report, the city’s wetland coverage has dropped from 537.4 hectares to 273.7 hectares.

In contrast, subsistence farming has increased from 933.7 hectares to 1,584.3 hectares, while human settlements have expanded from 14.2 hectares to 68.77 hectares. Unregulated human activities encroaching on wetlands have also significantly increased pollution levels, contributing to climate change and altering local weather patterns.

Fort Portal City, which spans 124 square kilometres, has experienced a sharp population increase—from 102,240 in 2014 to 135,702 in 2024, according to the 2024 National Population and Housing Census. The city now consists of 187 villages and 22 wards. This population surge has put immense pressure on land resources, leading to increased encroachment on wetlands.