Residents decry poor state of road

West Nile residents have decried the poor state of the 214km Karuma-Olwiyo-Pakwach-Nebbi-Arua road.

Mr Denis Opio, a regular traveller, at the weekend said: “Even the Sub-county roads that are murram are better. This is an international road where a lot of taxes are generated. We need a new road.” Mr Saddam Ali, a driver who plies the route, said: “There have been head-on collisions on this road because we always try to dodge the big potholes. Sometimes, you get off road.”

The Arua City mayor, Mr Sam Nyakua, said: “This road fetches revenue for the government, but many people don’t feel like travelling on it.”

In May, the director of Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), Ms Allen Kagina, said they had contracted China Communications Construction Company Uganda Ltd, to carry out repairs on Olwiyo-Pakwach Road.

“Following the deterioration of sections of Olwiyo-Pakwach road, a contractor has been engaged to undertake urgent remedial works to ensure smooth traffic flow,” she said. However, a process to secure a contractor for the major rehabilitation of the road is still ongoing, according to Unra.