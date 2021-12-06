Residents decry poor state of road

A bus manoeuvres through a pot hole riddled section of the Karuma-Olwiyo-Pakwach-Nebbi-Arua road last Tuesday. PHOTO/FELIX WAROM OKELLO

By  Felix Warom Okello

What you need to know:

  • The road connects the rest of the country to districts of West Nile and  neighbouring countries Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

West Nile residents have decried the poor state of the 214km Karuma-Olwiyo-Pakwach-Nebbi-Arua road.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.