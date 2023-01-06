Residents demand compensation for livestock lost under army watch

Pastoralists in Kaabong District under Kaabong Kraal Leaders association, have asked government for compensation of about Shs94 billion for the animals they lost in 34 army-protected kraals during the recent disarmament exercise.

In a December 14, 2022, letter to the President, written by Mr Moses Longolemoe, the chairperson of the association, they are seeking compensation for animals and lives lost between 2019 and 2021 during the resurgence of cattle raids. They said a total of 5,575 cattle keepers lost 55,804 animals, including cattle, sheep, goats and donkeys and 42 lives from 34 Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) protected kraals.

“The animals were lost during the disarmament exercise, which the government was solely responsible for since it had a duty to protect our animals and lives from cattle raiders,” the letter reads in part.

The leaders also said the consequences of unrecovered livestock has deprived people of their livelihood and increased malnutrition and poverty.

“Many of the children enrolled in primary, secondary and training institutions are dropping out due to early marriage,” the letter adds.

Mr Longolemoe said the livestock keepers want to be paid for each life lost at Shs15 million, Shs1 million for each cow lost, Shs200,000 for each goat and for each donkey Shs600,000.

“In summary, we lost 31,393 cows, 23,328 shots, 1,083 donkeys, 42 lives from all the three constituencies of Kaabong District,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mr Longolemoe said the government should pay the people of Kaabong since it failed in its responsibility to protect them and their animals.

He added that the animals lost during the raids and disarmament have caused abject poverty and malnutrition.

Mr Meri Jino Bornd, the chairperson of Kaabong District, said before 2019, the district had 105,000 cows but now it has only about 33,000 head of cattle.

“There is nothing that’s going to make people recover other than through compensation, “he said.

Mr Logwee Alabin, the secretary for health and social services, who is also a councillor for Kaabong West, said there was laxity in the protection by the UPDF.

The 3rd Division Commander, Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, said it is not the UPDF to blame but the community itself.

Ms Agnes Nandutu, the State minister for Karamoja Affairs, said she is aware of the demands of the cattle keepers but said that is Attorney General’s mandate, not hers.