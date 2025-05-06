Residents, factory in land ownership row





A conflict is brewing between residents of Nyakihanga I and Nyakihanga II in Kakiika ward, Rwashamaire Town Council, Kajara County in Ntungamo District, and a local investor over forced evictions and environmental degradation. This comes after the eviction of at least 50 families to pave way for the construction of African Coffee Park in Rwashamaire Town Council, Ntungamo.

Ms Phionah Beragira, one of the victims but also an area leader representing Kakiika ward in Rwashamiare Town Council, said they were forced to surrender their pieces of land for the factory construction.

She said residents were threatened and did not know whether the project being developed belonged to the government, where they would be compensated, or if it was an individual who was simply buying land from them.

“If it were the government to compensate us, we thought there would be a process and not compulsory acquisition, but we were surprised that the process started with eviction and then later the negotiation for payment,” she noted.

Mr Lauben Arinaitwe said he woke up in the morning only to find his banana plantation uprooted by graders a day after he had failed to agree on payment from the Coffee Park managers.

“They called me and asked me to sell part of my land to them. We disagreed on the amount to be paid. In the morning, I found the whole plantation had been razed down. When I went there, they gave me an agreement that I had to sign. I was told I have nowhere to sue them and that the only option is to agree to their terms. I signed, but I have not received the money yet,” Mr Arinaitwe said.

Mr John Kadenge claims his tree plantation was cut down without his consent, and his efforts to get compensated failed to yield “I found part of my tree plantation cut down, over 100 trees cut down. They told me they were workers at the factory. When I went there, they told me it was a mistake and that they were cutting trees bought from the neighbour. I have since demanded payment, but they have neglected me. I reported the case of theft to the police, but they said they cannot open up any case against this factory,” Mr Kadenge said.

The residents have also raised concerns about environmental degradation resulting in flooding. “The factory is being constructed on the hilltop, and we on the lower lands are now being threatened by floods that are likely to wash away our homes,’’ Mr Elidard Bandebere said.

What officials say The Ntungamo District Natural Resources Officer, Ms Dinnah Tumwebaze, denied knowledge of whether the factory has an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate, saying they dealt with the National Environment Authority (Nema) directly.

“I can’t tell whether they have it (environmental assessment certificate), what I can remember is that they applied, but I have never seen the certificate. I hope they have because they were dealing with Nema directly.” Ms Tumwebaze The Rwashamaire Town Council Chairperson, Mr Gregory Nahabwe, said there have been several cases reported to them in regard to the development and construction of this factory, but they are beyond them.

“The complaints have been coming in, but I have since found that I can do nothing, I can’t help the situation, it’s just like fuming for nothing.” Mr Nahabwe said. The Town Council Clerk, Ms Sistus Mugyenyi, said they are not aware of and involved in the development of this factory.

“That is a territory on its own, we have no control over anything taking place there. We see people going there, visitors including the President, but for us, I think that is not our territory because whatever is taking place there, we are not involved.” Ms Mugyenyi said.

The Factory Development Manager, Mr Asuman Kigongo, who is also the Ntungamo District vice chairperson, however, dismissed the accusation of forceful land acquisition and environment degradation.

“Everyone we get land from signs a consent agreement, and we have not forcefully evicted anyone. Some people want to be paid much more than the value of their land. We do not have any issues concerning land acquisition. If residents had unresolved issues with us, they would have gone to Court, but we do not have any pending Court issues, “Mr Kigongo said.

He added that on the allegations of environmental issues, they are working with stakeholders to ensure that people’s lives and property are not destroyed.

“We are working with stakeholders, including leaders and Nema, to ensure that safety and environmental concerns are addressed. My assurance is that safeguards on human life and the environment remain our priority,” Mr Kigongo said.

Eviction

"We started protesting the eviction, we were forced to be paid to leave because they had already occupied our land forcefully, I went to all authorities but was not helped.They could tell me that the President is the only one who can solve the issue, the RDC told me it was beyond him, though he tried to mediate. I sold it to them under duress, and I am now renting," Ms Phionah Beragira, the Kakiika ward councilor, Rwashamaire town council, one of the victims.