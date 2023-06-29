Residents form group to curb power theft

Residents in Mella Sub-county, Tororo District have formed a vigilante group to fight vandalism of electricity power lines and power theft.

The locals say the vice has caused load shedding in the villages of Koitangiro A and B, Okuret, Angololo A, Angololo B in Koitangiro Parish.

Mr Okidele Okeya, a resident, said the vigilante group will patrol the lines, especially at night.

“Such vices cause power supply disruption, jeopardise public safety and also increase financial costs,” he said.

Ms Agnes Opio, a resident, said frequent power blackouts had frustrated their businesses.

The Mella Sub-county chairperson, Mr Alex Etyang, said the vandals have caused insecurity.

“The attacks highlight the growing concerns about the vulnerability of the nation’s electricity grid to vandalism,’’ Mr Etyang said.

Mr Wilson Egesa, the manager of Umeme for Elgon region, said power theft is still a challenge despite inspections.

“We are losing close to 2 million units per month in the Mbale area. The company sells up to around 75 percent and it loses about 25 percent, which is a very huge percentage,” he said.

Mr Deogratius Osiu, the councillor of Mella Sub-county, encouraged the community to report any suspicious people. “I am not convinced that a lay person can climb a concrete pole and vandalise the wires. It means the people involved are knowledgeable and could be working with power distribution companies,” he said.

Umeme says

The Umeme Tororo area manager, Mr Tom Awuzu, applauded the initiative. “Umeme cannot afford to deploy security in every part of the country where the line passes to protect, especially the far flung and often remote network of power lines ,” he said.

Mr Joel Wanekha, a resident of Busamaga Ward, said: “They tap power from nearby poles during night hours and remove wires early in the morning to avoid being arrested.”

Mr Julius Modomba, a resident of Citizen Cell , said people steal power due to the high charges of power connection.

Ms Judith Mutenyo, a resident, also said she has applied for power connection for the last four years in vain. “Whenever I go to the offices to inquire, I am told to wait,” she said.

Mr John Kabaale, the Marare Village chairperson, said Umeme authorities are fond of extorting money from the public. “Those found guilty are asked to provide money so that they don’t arrest them,” he said.

However, Mr Egesa said connection fees are now low.

“Connection with no pole was previously at Shs730, 000 which has been reduced to Shs470,000,” he said, adding that they are also offering quick services to their clients.