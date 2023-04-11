Residents give land, ask govt to construct court

Authorities in Namutumba District have tasked the government to construct a modern court and relocate from the old, dilapidated building where matters are currently being heard.

Mr David Mukisa, the district chairperson, at the weekend said the current court building in Kaiti Sub-county used to serve as the district council hall, but fears it may collapse and bury more than 100 people who attend proceedings, including the Grade One Magistrate, police officers, prison warders and litigants during the weekdays.

In 2009, the district council resolved and gave out an acre of land opposite Namutumba Central Police Station in Kaiti Village in Namutumba Town Council to the Judiciary for the construction of a fully-fledged magistrate’s court. But the land remains undeveloped to date.

“We cannot tell why the Judiciary is taking so long to construct a court,” Mr Patrick Mutyaba, the district vice chairperson, wondered during an interview at the weekend.

Mr Mutyaba said if the Judiciary feels the land which was allocated for the construction of a court is small, the district is ready to give it more land.

He added: “We have written to the Judiciary, reminding them of the poor state of Kaiti Court, but have received no response.”

Mr Godfrey Mwembe, the Namutumba Town Council chairperson, said the leaders have notified the Judiciary in the past about the poor state of the court premises.

Mr Joshua Waiswa, a resident of Budongo Village said, jurors who come to court sit on veranda during court proceedings.”

Ms Farida Naigaga, a resident of Bukaba Village, said, “Kaiti court has four benches and they are too old. It is only the magistrate, complainants, clerk and prosecutor who sit on the benches.”

She added: “The floor is dusty which exposes court users to infections and they could also be infested by jiggers.”

The Grade One Magistrate, Mr Matthew Longoli, said the Kaiti Court leaks, is not fenced and is congested.

“When it rains the entire day, court doesn’t conduct business; there is no furniture, which leaves litigants spread on the floor,” he said.

He said the court has 189 pending criminal cases.