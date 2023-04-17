Residents hold protest over Lugoloobi arrest

Leaders in Kayunga District yesterday led a protest demanding the release of the Ntenjeru North MP, who was arrested on Friday.

Mr Amos Lugoloobi, who doubles as the State minister for Planning in the Ministry of Finance, was arrested over the mismanagement of iron sheets meant for the Karachunas (youth warriors) in Karamoja sub-region. He was reportedly on his way to the airport.

Mr Lugoloobi is being held at Kiira Road Police Station.

The protesters, who were led by Mr Andrew Muwonge, the Kayunga District chairperson, vowed to proceed to Kampala if he is not released today.

During a meeting, which was attended by more than 100 leaders and residents at the minister’s home in Namulanda in Kayunga Sub-county, Mr Muwonge said they would storm Kampala City tomorrow if their legislator is not released.

He added that although he is a strong National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporter, he is willing to desert the party.

“We are going to close the district offices until the MP is released. I have been receiving intimidating phone calls asking me to abandon this matter but I am ready to be arrested and join Lugoloobi in police cells,” Mr Muwonge said.

Mr Saleh Bulinsoni, the Kayunga District Speaker, said they cannot abandon their MP, who he described as an asset to the district.

He said some of the projects the MP lobbied include the Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital, tarmacking of the Kayunga-Busaana road and rural electrification, among others.

“Our son Lugoloobi has never been a thief. Maybe when he joined thieves in government, he started stealing,” Mr Bulinsoni said amid laughter.

“We are going to storm the city (Kampala) to send a message to President Museveni that we are not happy with the detention of our minister. We are going to march peacefully and trouble will come when one interferes with us,” he added.

Mr Moses Karangwa, the district NRM chairperson, who attended the meeting, called for calm and asked the residents not to desert the NRM party.

Some of the residents vowed to burn NRM t-shirts if President Museveni doesn’t intervene in the matter.

He said he would fight to ensure that the minister is released on bail when he appears in court.

They later marched towards Kayunga Town carrying placards with statements such as “Release our MP Lugoloobi” while others carried the minister’s campaign posters.

Boda boda cyclists rode motorcycles recklessly as they shouted anti- NRM slogans.

The Kayunga District Police Commander (DPC), Ms Rosette Sikahwa, however, said the protest was illegal and stopped the protesters from entering Kayunga Town.

Issue

Mr Lugoloobi, who said he received 600 pieces of the G28 iron sheets from the Office of the Prime Minister, used some to roof his goats’ shed in Misanga Village, Kayunga District.