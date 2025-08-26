Residents in fear after kidnap of three children

On August 6, at around 9pm, a family in Nabiswera Village, Nabiswera Sub-county, Nakasongola District, reported a case of a missing child at the local police station. Mr Jameson Shaka, the father of the missing child, reported that his three-year-old son had disappeared from their home in Kyangogolo Parish while playing with his older brother. An unidentified man allegedly entered the compound and offered the children sweets. He then gave Shs500 to the elder sibling, aged five, to buy biscuits from a nearby shop. When the child returned, his younger brother and the man were gone.

Shockingly, the abduction occurred while both parents were inside the house watching television. A search by the residents in the surrounding bushland yielded no results within the first 12 hours. However, a phone call later that night escalated the situation, an unidentified caller demanded Shs10m for the child’s release, assuring the parents that the boy was still alive. “The demand for Shs10m created panic. We had no option but to alert the police and residents. We pleaded with the caller to allow us to raise at least Shs3m, but he insisted on the full amount,” said Mr Shaka

Fortunately, the child was later found unharmed in a nearby bush, together with the suspect. Residents apprehended the man and attempted to lynch him but he was rescued by the police.He is currently under detention. According to Mr Sam Twineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, the suspect had the same mobile phone used to demand for ransom.

Kidnap cases

A week earlier, police in Luweero District had registered another disturbing incident involving a six-year-old girl, Babirye Nankya, a pupil at Namaliga Church of Uganda Primary School in Bombo Town Council. She reportedly vanished after a man promised to buy chapatis for her and her twin sister, Nakato. Nakato left briefly to buy groceries for their mother, and on her return, Babirye was gone. Ms Betty Kabuye, the children's grandmother, confirmed on August 7 that Babirye remained missing. CCTV footage from a nearby building showed two unidentified men walking away with a young girl, but due to poor visibility, their identities remain unknown. Police are still investigating the case, which has now exceeded three weeks without any breakthrough.

Growing trend across Uganda

Authorities warn that such cases are not isolated. In July, security agencies tracked down suspected kidnappers and rescued a child who had been abducted from Mussajja Alumbwa Road in Mengo, a suburb of Kampala. The child was found in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the abductors had demanded Shs30m in ransom. One of the suspects, from Majore Village, Bunagana Parish in Rucuru District, DRC, was arrested and extradited to Uganda. Other suspects have also been apprehended.

Child rights advocates speak out

Mr Fred Herman Mugwe, a child rights activist at Child Wellness, Our Responsibility Foundation (CWORU) in Mukono District, emphasised that abductions leave lasting trauma on families. “A parent with a missing child lives with a permanent fear, especially when the child is never found. Some children are reportedly kidnapped for ritual sacrifice. We must protect our children, especially during holidays, by being vigilant,” he stated. He added that abductors often lure children with sweets and other gifts, sometimes posing as familiar individuals. “Children should never walk alone, especially in isolated areas. Parents must take proactive steps to ensure their safety.”

Vigilance

On August 18, Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke urged parents to remain vigilant as schools closed for the second term holidays. He cautioned against unsupervised movements of children and emphasised immediate reporting to the police in case of any disappearance. For ransom cases, he warned parents not to negotiate with kidnappers alone, but instead involve law enforcement for the safety of the child and successful tracking of the culprits. “We have the capacity to trace and apprehend suspects once the case is reported,” he said.

Past incidents

On July 3, 2021, two-year-old Shaza Kato was kidnapped in Mutukula Town, Kyotera District. The family paid Shs65m of the Shs85m demanded. The suspect, who reportedly confessed to the crime, has since been released and resides in the same village as the victim’s family. On November 12, 2022, security personnel rescued seven-year-old Jonathan Lubuulwa, who was abducted from Kyotera District and held in a rental in Nansana, Kampala. The abductors demanded Shs15m.

On March 4, 2024, siblings Phiona Tusingwire (four) and Patience Tarindeka (five) were reunited with their family in Nakaseke after they had been missing for three days. The family’s househelp had disappeared with them.

On July 12, 2024, one-and-a-half-year-old Lucas Sserwadda, was rescued after being kidnapped by a housemaid in Kajjansi, Wakiso District.

On June 10, 2024, six-year-old Andrew Jjunju, was kidnapped on his way from St Herman Kasana Primary School in Ssembabule District. Later, the remains of two juveniles were recovered from a pit, and eight suspects were arrested.