Residents, leaders clash over burial of unclaimed bodies

A section of residents from Katebe Cell, Kakoma Ward in Kakiika Mbarara City North Division, have asked the city leadership to exhume 42 bodies that were buried in their area last Tuesday.

The residents claim the Kanywa land found in the same area where the unclaimed bodies were buried is close to a community dam which is their main source of water. The residents have since asked the City Council to relocate the bodies to another safe place.

Mr Emmanuel Bamwiine, one of the residents, said council authorities buried the bodies at night in the area because they knew locals would not allow them.

“What is painful is that we do not have tapped water and that dam is our main source of water for both domestic and other use. We were so shocked by this act because bodies were buried near the dam and they were put in the same grave,” he said.

Mr Wilson Nkagyira, another resident, said the distance between the grave and the dam is less than 20 metres, which is a big health concern to the community.

“When you reach there, you will think that the bodies were dumped in the water because they are very close yet we do not have clean and safe water, the source that we depend on is now contaminated,” he said.

Mr Stephen Katurebe, the chairperson of Kyarwabuganda Cell, said the dam serves more than 500 people.

Mr Godfrey Baryomunsi, a city councillor, blames the council head for failing to consult local leaders before digging graves for the unclaimed bodies.

“Before the executive does anything, they must consult the local leaders on the ground. They choose to do things the way they want without the locals’ consent. Now our water is contaminated, where do we get clean water from? If they asked, we have free land in the division,” he said.

Mr Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, the Mbarara City Mayor, said they were overwhelmed by the demands of the hospital after the number of unclaimed bodies increased.

“We were stuck because Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital brought 42 bodies in the evening of February 20, we are still stuck with more than 20 bodies that are decomposing in the hospital,” he said, adding: “So it was an emergence and we had to get a temporary burial ground until we identify land where to put up a cemetery.”

Mr Kakyebezi said they are organising a stakeholder meeting to sort out the matter and have a burial ground.

“We are to have a stakeholders meeting to see how best we can sort this issue because it is not a mistake to die. Death is normal, this is not my project the problem is that people are putting in emotions. It is not a single man’s decision,” he said.