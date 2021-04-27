Residents left homeless as Council demolishes houses

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

A section of locals in Prison Cell, Central Division in Arua City have been left homeless after their houses were demolished by the city council yesterday.

Authorities say the demolition is aimed at paving way for the tarmacking of a school road.

The road, according to the planned design, would be used by heavy trucks to divert them from the main road.

Mr Musa Taban, whose house was demolished, yesterday said they were yet to reach an agreement with the council. “It hurts when you see your house being demolished very early in the morning when people are still sleeping. Others have been compensated but I haven’t been given chance,” he said.

He added: “The council is taking advantage of me and where do they want me to go with all these siblings?” he asked.

Another affected person, who declined to be named because the issue is in court, said: “I have relocated the family to a neighbour because part of my house was demolished. Much as development is good, it should be done right because some of the errors were done by former municipal leaders who approved our building plans.”

At the onset of the project under Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme, Mr Taban and other owners dragged the city council to court demanding compensation.

Sixteen landlords have been affected because the council said they constructed houses either on roads or reserves.

The chairperson of Prison Cell, Mr Godfrey Andama, said: “Right from the opening, this road was to be straight from Military junction up to the valley with a slight bend joining Arua Public corner. But now there are several corners made in order to dodge houses and this is dangerous.”

He added: “This house is actually standing on the road and we have been telling the council that if this spot is not corrected, it will be rife for accidents. Today the council is trying to correct the road.”

The city clerk, Mr Christopher Kaweesi, tasked the construction committee and local council to sensitise communities to accept the project that would facilitate easy movement of goods.

“We have gone through hell in achieving some of our targets on the roads. We are struggling to maintain carriageways on the new roads because we do not want to compromise the designs and development,” he said.

Mr Kaweesi said most fences and garages could be demolished.

The school road connects from Enyau Road to Kamure Park and joins the Idi Amin and Lemerijoa roads linking to Rhino Camp Road. The road missed funding in the first phase due to the then misunderstandings between the landlords and municipality.

