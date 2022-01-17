Residents mourn death of Ntugamo's first female hardware owner

Residents of Ntungamo are mourning the death of one of the district's most successful female entrepreneurs, Ms Joseline Tumushabe.

“Ms Tumushabe succumbed to a long battle of cancer at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala on Saturday morning,” her family said.

The lady popularly identified as the first female proprietor of a Hardware in Ntungamo Town had several farms, land and other related property in addition to virtually trading in almost according to seasons.

For several mourners Ms Tumushabe was an enterprising self-driven risk taker and a great courageous businesswoman that went for any available opportunity in business.

“We are burying very important people every day because of cancers, there are many other people who die of other infections but this one is taking mainly the rich and those getting old. The only remedy to cancers is screening. Unfortunately government does not provide these services for free,” Ntungamo District chairperson Sam Mucunguzi Rwakigoba expressed concern.

Ntungamo businessman and friend to the deceased, Mr Henry Tumwebaze described Ms Tumushabe as a resilient woman who encouraged many to do business and take risks they wouldn’t.

Ms Tumushabe died aged 55 and is survived by three children and many others she took care of. Her husband Nicholas Kabagambe died in 2003.