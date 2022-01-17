Residents mourn death of Ntugamo's first female hardware owner

One of the daughters of the late Ms Joseline Tumushabe carries her portrait as funeral conductors move her body to the grave on January 16, 2022. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

By  Perez Rumanzi

What you need to know:

  • Ms Tumushabe died aged 55 and is survived by three children and many others she took care of.
  • Her husband Nicholas Kabagambe died in 2003.

Residents of Ntungamo are mourning the death of one of the district's most successful female entrepreneurs, Ms Joseline Tumushabe.

