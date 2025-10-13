Residents place development hopes on Iganga-Kamuli Road

Residents of Busoga have expressed hope that the ongoing upgrade of the Iganga-Luuka-Kamuli Road from murrum to tarmac will spur economic growth in the sub-region.

The Shs300 billion project, which is being undertaken by Arab Contractors Ltd, is expected to be completed within 36 months.

Ms Lydia Mbwali, a resident of Walugogo Valley in Iganga District, said for decades, residents of Busoga Sub-region have endured poor roads characterised by potholes, dust, and a muddy, virtually impassable state during the rainy season.

“The road is expected to boost trade, agriculture, and transport across the Busoga region, one of Uganda’s most densely populated areas,” Mr Mbwali said.

Mr Johnson Bukusuba, a businessman in Luuka Town, said farmers, traders, transporters and travellers have long complained about high transport costs, vehicle breakdowns, and difficulty accessing markets.

“We have been waiting for this road for many years. Its completion will completely change our lives,” Mr Bukusuba, said.

“The farmers will finally transport their produce to markets in Iganga and Kamuli without losses, and traders like us will be able to restock our shops more easily,” Mr Bukusuba added.

The locals expect transport fares to reduce after the project is completed. They also look forward to improved access to social services such as schools and health centres, especially for residents in remote villages.

Currently, travelling from Iganga Town to Luuka Town costs Shs10,000 on a motorcycle. This high fare is due to the poor state of the road, forcing boda boda riders to charge exorbitantly for the short distance.

Boosting economic growth

Locals believe the new road will become an economic lifeline for Busoga, a region that relies heavily on agriculture and trade.

Mr Medi Balikoowa, a boda boda rider in Kamuli Town, said the improved transport network will ease the movement of sugarcane, maize, rice, and other produce to major markets in Jinja and Kampala.

“It will also attract investors to establish new businesses and industries along the corridor. This is a game-changer for Busoga,” Mr Balikoowa said.

The road project falls under the government’s broader infrastructure development plan aimed at improving rural connectivity and supporting regional integration.

Ms Scovia Nabirye, a teacher in Kamuli District, said the upgraded road will ensure safety of travellers.

She added: “It will open up new economic opportunities for traders, farmers, and ordinary residents.” Busoga leaders expressed hope that the upgraded road would resolve rampant poverty and unemployment in the sub-region by spurring economic development. The Iganga-Luuka-Kamuli Road is also expected to foster social unity by connecting previously isolated communities.

The LC5 Chairperson of Luuka District, Mr Simon Wakaze, said the people of Busoga are grateful to the NRM government for fulfilling its long-awaited promise of upgrading the road.

“This is a promise that has taken long to be fulfilled, but we are now happy that it has finally become a reality,” Mr Wakaze said.

He urged leaders and residents in the region to support the contractor and ensure that the project is completed smoothly and on time.

Mr Wakaze said Luuka is a major sugarcane-growing area, and the new road will greatly benefit farmers by improving the transportation of sugarcane and other agricultural produce to factories and markets. He explained that the road will connect to Kayunga District and serve as one of the key highways in the region, enhancing trade and movement between districts.

“Once this road is complete, the face of Busoga will change,” Mr Balikoowa said, adding: “It will bring businesses closer, make life easier, and give our youth new hope.”

The Resident District Commissioner of Luuka District, Mr Michael Kibwika, said: “We have already secured the contractor, who is now on site. The contractor has brought in the necessary equipment and recruited workers, creating jobs for our people in the region.”

Mr Salah Radwan, the general manager of Arab Contractors Uganda Limited, said the company would execute the project on time. “We are ready for work. We have already started and purchased the quarry that will supply the materials needed for construction,” Mr Radwan said.

The site engineer, Mr Abdallah Khedr, said the company had already compensated 18 out of the 19 owners of the rock that will be used as a quarry site for stones to be used on the roadworks.

“Out of the 19 beneficiaries, 18 have already signed and received their compensation directly into their bank accounts. Only one person has not yet signed. We have fully compensated the rightful owners of the rock,” Mr Khedr said.

Background

According to the National Household Report of 2023/2024, Busoga Sub-region remains the poorest sub-region in Uganda, with 44 percent of its population living below the poverty line.

This means Busoga’s poverty rate is significantly higher than the national average of 21.4 percent. The report indicates that Busoga, which comprises 12 districts: Namutumba, Kaliro, Bugweri, Mayuge, Namayingo, Bugiri, Buyende, Kamuli, Luuka, Iganga, Jinja City, and Jinja District, has a total population of 3,584,730 people.