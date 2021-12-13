Residents raise funds to construct boreholes

Children fetch water from a newly-constructed borehole in Alito Sub-county, Kole District, last Friday. PHOTO | BILL OKETCH

By  BILL OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • The money was collected by village chairpersons and taken to the sub-counties before it was submitted to the district.
  • The community contributed more than Shs21 million towards the project, whose implementation commenced in 2019 and ended in October.

At least 201 new water sources have been constructed and 70 others rehabilitated in Kole District with financial support from both the community and a humanitarian agency.

