Residents raise funds to construct boreholes

At least 201 new water sources have been constructed and 70 others rehabilitated in Kole District with financial support from both the community and a humanitarian agency.

Each household contributed Shs1,000 towards the construction of the boreholes in their villages, according to Ms Jenet Adong, the community development officer of Alito Sub-county.

The money was collected by village chairpersons and taken to the sub-counties before it was submitted to the district.

The community contributed more than Shs21 million towards the project, whose implementation commenced in 2019 and ended in October.

The community also donated land, where the water points have been constructed. JF Well Works Africa, a non-governmental organisation, contributed Shs3.3 billion.

Ms Betty Awino, a resident of Owaka Village in Alito Sub-county, said they used to share unprotected water sources with domestic animals.

“We used to trek for a distance of about two kilometres in search of clean water but now the new water point is just a stone’s throw away from my home,” Ms Rose Okello, a resident of Alongowee Village, Otkwac Parish in Alito Sub-county, told Daily Monitor in an interview last Friday.

Mr John Foley, the director of JF Well Works Africa, said the organsiation started drilling boreholes in the Lango Sub-region in 2018.

“And we pretty much started from scratch. So, we have come a long way since then both in the quality, speed of our work and what we are getting done,” he said during the commissioning of the new water points in Alito Sub-county, last Friday.

A total of 184,949 people in the sub-counties of Bala, Alito, Ayer, Akalo, Aboke, Okwerodot and Akalo have benefited from the project.

Mr Jimmy Jackson Odongo, the board chairperson of JF Well Works Africa, said: “In 2020 and 2021, we drilled 25 boreholes and rehabilitated 26 wells at the cost of Shs350 million in Alito Sub-county alone. The new water points are currently serving a population of 1,500 people.”

Mr Patrick Ocen, the Kole District water officer, applauded the development partner and the community for contributing towards the project.

Mr Ocen said most of their protected spring wells constructed between 2005 and 2010 had dried up due to human activities in the wetlands.

“Much as the government is making a policy shift to the piped water scheme, as a district we are facing a resource gap. So, the intervention by the JF Well Works Africa was a perfect replacement for the protected spring wells,” he said.

But Mr Tom Olet, the Alito Sub-county chairperson, said more than 40 villages in his sub-county still do not have access to safe and clean water.

Mr Moses Abwoli, the chairperson of water board in Alito Sub-county, said committees have been set up to train communities to take responsibility for operating, maintaining and sustaining the new water sources.

The committees meet regularly with village health teams. Alito Sub-county, with a total population of 74,800 people and 122 villages, is the biggest sub-county in Kole.

The area population constitutes 26 percent of the district population of 284,000 people.

Water scarcity

In its 2009 report, the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), however, criticised donors, governments and non-governmental organisations, for installing boreholes and wells in rural Africa without ensuring their long-term sustainability.

The report said up to $360m had been spent on building boreholes and wells that then became useless because they were not maintained or fixed when they broke down. As a result, 50,000 water supply points were not functioning across rural Africa.