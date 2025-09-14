Residents scramble for cooking oil after tanker crash in Busia

A food processing company in Kampala is counting heavy losses after a tanker carrying more than 40,000 litres of crude cooking oil overturned in Busia District.

The oil, imported through the port of Mombasa, was headed for Kampala when the accident occurred at Bulumbi Village along the Busia-Bugiri highway.

The tanker, registration number KBT 675S, overturned early Sunday morning as the driver reportedly tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle rider.

Mr Kapchemutai Ayotola, the Bukedi South Regional Police Commander, confirmed the incident, saying investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.

“We had an accident in Bulumbi where a tanker transporting cooking oil overturned,” Mr Ayotola said.

Despite his public health warning that the crude cooking oil could pose serious risks if consumed in its raw state, residents rushed to the scene with jerrycans and buckets to collect it.

Mr Jackson Ojambo, an eyewitness, said the driver lost control while swerving to avoid a motorcycle, causing the tanker to crash and rupture, spilling oil across the road.

“We cannot just let it go to waste. People came with jerrycans and buckets to collect the oil,” Mr Ojambo explained. “Some came from as far as Bugiri after hearing about the incident.”

Mr Farouk Bogere, who rode from Muwayo in Bugiri District, described the crash as a “God-given gift.”

He claimed to have filled eight jerrycans and planned to sell 20 litres of the oil at Shs40,000.

Residents reportedly traveled from as far as Kibimba and Busia town, more than 12 kilometers away, to draw the oil.