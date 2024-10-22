Residents seek govt aid after mudslides strike Bundibugyo

Following the recent mudslides that devastated Bundibugyo District, residents are living in fear of further disasters and have appealed to the government for urgent assistance.

The main access route to Bundibugyo Town, the 22km Ntandi-Kikyo-Bundibugyo road, has become impassable. This road, the only link between the town and the mountainous areas, is now blocked, isolating residents.

Last Wednesday, a landslide in Busanga Village, Mbatya Sub-county, further cut off access, leaving roads covered in mud and debris.

The region, particularly the Mount Rwenzori ranges, is prone to natural disasters such as landslides, mudslides, and floods, which are worsened by heavy rains.

The blocked road, vital for traders transporting matooke, among others, has led to increased transport costs. Fares from Bundibugyo Town to Kikyo Trading Centre have surged from Shs5,000 to between Shs8,000 and Shs10,000.

Boda boda rider Geoffrey Agaba expressed concern, saying: "The area is now like a no-go zone. Anytime more mudslides may occur, and if you are caught on that side, you cannot return to town."

The Bundibugyo District engineer, Mr Robert Muhindo, attributed the landslide to soil erosion from uphill and emphasised the need for proper drainage systems to prevent further damage.

He called for the relocation of residents in high-risk areas to avert future tragedies.

“There is a need to compensate the communities living uphill so they can relocate, allowing us to stabilise the soils and prevent them from sliding into the road,” Mr Muhindo said.

He added that many roads and bridges in the district have been submerged and damaged due to ongoing rains.

In late August, flash floods in the region claimed the life of 25-year-old Kisembo Simbulireki from Mabare Sub-county and caused significant damage to infrastructure and residents’ properties after River Nyakighoma burst its banks following heavy rain.

Residents such as Asiifa Kabugho of Ngamba Sub-county are struggling due to impassable roads.

Ms Kabugho has been unable to transport her matooke to the market as boda boda riders refuse to travel the treacherous routes.

“Those who agree to carry my matooke demand a lot of money, which I cannot afford. I am struggling to find a solution while my children need school fees. We request the government to help us,” she pleaded.

The area Member of Parliament, Mr Moses Kiiza, called for immediate action, noting that the region’s geography makes it highly susceptible to floods and landslides, which have severely impacted the road network.

“A team from the Uganda National Roads Authority at Fort-Portal office will soon begin emergency work to temporarily open the Ntandi-Kikyo-Bundibugyo road, but we need long-term solutions,” he said.

He also pointed to rampant deforestation, which has worsened soil erosion and blocked culverts.

Meanwhile, the Bundibugyo Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Charles Ouma, has directed sub-county chiefs and town clerks to submit disaster assessment reports to his office for further action by the prime minister’s office.