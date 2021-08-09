Residents take in families evicted by UPDF

By Bill Oketch More by this Author

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

Several families evicted from Maruzi Ranch in Apac District have sought shelter under trees after their houses were demolished by UPDF soldiers currently guarding the government facility.

Lucky ones are being hosted by friends in the neighbouring villages, Daily Monitor has learnt. Mr Emmy Ngabirano, the Apac resident district commissioner (RDC), who also doubles as the head of the district security committee, said he has no regret for the action taken against the civilians.

While confirming that about 50 households were evicted from the ranch recently, Mr Ngabirano branded the affected people “criminals”.

“Yes, they are criminals from Alebtong and after a grace period they have accepted to go. The district will give them a tipper and Maruzi will provide fuel...wait for them in Lira,” the RDC said in a WhatsApp message last Wednesday.

At least 48 households have remained homeless after their houses were burnt and demolished.

Mr Bosco Waca, one of the affected persons, told this newspaper last Thursday that all his eight children are sleeping under trees, and that he was worried they may contract malaria from mosquito bites.

“I am now stranded here with my family because some little money I had saved was burnt in the house and now I don’t have food to feed my family, there is nowhere I can go. So, I am appealing to the government to intervene,” he said.

Mr Bonny Oree, a resident of Tegot in Maruzi Ranch, said he was being accommodated by a well-wisher at Chakali Trading Centre after losing his home. Mr Oree’s five grass-thatched huts were all demolished and later burnt by the army.

“When my houses were burnt, I had no shelter, so I came to the trading centre here and stayed in the cold for two days then this friend of mine took me to his home where I am now living with my four children,” he said.

“I left my place of birth in 2003 but when the issue of eviction started in 2018, I went back and found my land had been sold off by my elder brother, so I don’t have any other land anywhere,” he added.

Mr Tonny Bongonyinge, who is hosting Mr Oree and his family at his home, said: “As a Christian, I was touched to see children suffering, I then asked my wife to welcome them at my home. So, we are now living together as one family. I am giving him time to organise to find a home in the near future,” he said.

About conflict

Maruzi Ranch has been at the centre of conflict between the locals and government for the last six years. In 2017, hundreds of residents that illegally settled on the land were evicted following a court order.

However, in March last year, the evicted people took advantage of the lockdown to resettle on the land.