Residents up in arms  over old hospital beds  

Residents of Kabarwa Sub-county in Bukedea have protested a move by the district leadership to deliver a consignment of old hospital beds and mattresses to the government health centre in the area.

At the close of last week, the district health department headed by Mr Stephen Ikodet delivered 10 beds and 10 old mattresses to Kabarwa Health Centre III.

Mr Ikodet said the move was intended to address an emergency as they plan to procure more equipment for the health unit in the foreseeable future.

Despite the facility lacking enough beds, the residents said the move by the district leadership to give them used items is a mockery.

Mr Ben Angura, the Kabarwa Sub-county chairperson, told Daily Monitor on Wednesday that they had written to the district requesting for hospital beds and mattresses but to their dismay, the best they could send them are old rusty beds.

“Our request has been at the district for almost five years; someone should have misappropriated money meant for Kabarwa Health Centre III and decided to send us a consignment of old hospital beds,” he said.

Mr Angura claimed that some of the donated mattresses have blood stains.

He said they will continue pushing for the betterment of their health unit.

Leaders speak

Mr Benjamin Ichomit, the sub-county councillor, said the decision to send the old items to the health unit is an indication that the district leadership does not prioritise their health facility.

He also claimed that some health workers at the health unit always abscond from work and there are no supervisory measures to curb this.

Mr Patrick Odeke, the chairperson of the health management committee, said when NRM secretary general Richard Todwong visited Bukedea recently, he promised them beds.

“So as a committee, we thought these were the beds only to learn that these are old ones,” he said.

But Mr Ikodet said the decision to deliver the old beds was reached as a temporary measure as the district looks for funds to buy new equipment for the health facility.

The district health officer added that it is not only Kabarwa Health Centre III, which received old beds and mattresses.

Mr Ikodet explained that the old beds were picked from Bukedea Health Centre IV and delivered to other health centres, including Kocheka, Malera and Kangole, which have serious shortages.

He said the equipment promised by Mr Todwong is yet to be delivered, adding that the decision to start with old beds is to stop expectant mothers in maternity wards delivering on the floors.