Residents want Nalukolongo drainage channel reconstructed

The residents of Sembule B Zone in Kabowa parish, Rubaga division have tasked the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to urgently construct the Nalukolongo drainage channel saying that it floods whenever it rains, leaving property destroyed.

Mr Edmikes Tagoya, the chairperson of Sembule B zone said that four people are reported to have died in the drainage channel this year, while others have lost their property.

He noted that the channel that runs from Kibuye to Busega also affects the sanitation of the community since the floods come with a lot of garbage.

“As the community, we have taken it upon ourselves to desilt the drainage channel every week, because when it rains, water comes along with garbage that leads to flooding in the area,” Mr Tagoya said.

He was speaking at the ceremony to award his village as the cleanliest in Rubaga Division in the competition organised by Ngabo Youth Friendly Services in partnership with Plan International on Saturday.

The village once hit by Cholera was awarded with a bull and village residents who are actively ensuring the cleanliness of the community received various awards.

“We deserved the award because of the efforts we have put in. We do community work every morning before everybody goes to work. Before, you could not walk 10 metres without stepping in a polythene bag full of human waste, but with sensitization, everything has changed,” Mr Tayoga said.

Mr Zacchy Mberaze Mawula, the Rubaga Division Mayor appreciated the locals for the great sanitation works and hygiene improvement. He told the locals that although leaders have severally informed KCCA about the drainage channel, it has taken a long time to be reconstructed due to limited funds.