Resolve disputes quickly, CJ tells new magistrates

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has urged the 86 newly-recruited Acting Grade One Magistrates to use Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to quickly resolve cases that have dragged on for long in courts of law.

The head of the Judiciary reasoned that the current argumentative/ confrontational system of hearing cases comes along with its own complexities leading to case backlog.

“The Judiciary continues to be the forum of choice for dispute resolution but the adversarial system, which is full of complexity, cannot on its own deal with increased case filing and case backlog,”the Chief Justice said shortly after he presided over the swearing-in ceremony at the High Court in Kampala yesterday.

Adding: “The Judiciary is therefore, prioritising alternative dispute resolution in criminal and civil cases as a cheaper, affordable, convenient and faster mechanism for resolution of disputes”.

Some of these mechanisms include plea bargaining in criminal cases where a suspect voluntarily pleads guilty to the charges in return for a lenient sentence or lessening of the number of cases, and mediation in civil cases, among other alternatives.

Justice Owinyi-Dollo said he has since set out a pilot project comprising retired and serving judicial officers to carry out alternative dispute resolution in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and in the High Court along existing mechanisms.

“Later on we hope and plan to roll out to all the courts in the country. I therefore, encourage you to actively use ADR as part of your tool box for the timely disposal of cases,” he said.

Backlog

The current case backlog in the Judiciary stands at more than 46,000 cases.

A case becomes backlog when it has been in the justice system for over two years without being heard and determined.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Principal Judge Flavian Zeija cautioned the new magistrates not to have the mentality of being taken as “demigods” by the court users.

Mr Zeija, who is the administrative head of the High Court, said the court users are instead their bosses.

“You should report on duty knowing you are servants of the people, the people are your bosses. It is not the reverse, you must avoid the aura of self-importance. When they call you your worship and you think you are very important, it’s the people you serve who are more important,” he said.

Adding: “That must sink into your head that as you sit in that office, the people are your bosses, it’s not the reverse. You must give justice to all regardless of their economic status.”

CJ calls for humility

Relatedly, the Chief Justice urged the new recruits to observe humility while in court.

“You don’t to chest thump or even raise your voice to say yes or no. I can say yes with a nod or no with shaking of the head,” the Chief Justice said.

He added: “Let people not fear you but respect you. Respect is earned and you earn respect the way you conduct yourself and you inflict fear because you are irrational and a beast.”

Justice Owiny-Dollo also informed the magistrates that the office of a judicial officer is a “self-inflicted imprisonment” where you have to avoid some places and friends who may influence your decisions.

“Judicial service is self-inflicted imprisonment and you have chosen to walk into it, fortunately, it’s easier to get out of it than to enter. Never go back to those drinking places. Let your best friends know that if they want to continue being your best friends, there is nothing to do with judicial work,” he said.

Executive on justice

In June this year, President Museveni at the High-Level National summit on Alternative Dispute Resolution in Kampala pledged that his government would support the Judiciary to widely use ADR to quickly resolve legal disputes in courts

According to Mr Museveni, traditional conflict resolution techniques such as mediation, adjudication, reconciliation, and negotiation, which Africans employed in the past, offered great prospects for peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationships in post-conflict periods.

“Government will support the Judiciary to expand the use of alternative dispute resolution. This will help to rejuvenate the traditional systems of dispute resolution,” Mr Museveni said in his remarks read out by his Vice, Ms Jessica Alupo.

The swearing -in of the 86 Acting Grade One Magistrates brings the total number of magistrates under that category to 366.