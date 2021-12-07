Respect inmates rights - UHRC

Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya, the Kawempe North MP (left) and Mr Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West MP, in a Masaka court. PHOTO/FILE

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • UHRC says the rights and freedoms of all inmates are important regardless of their social status or standing in the society.

Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) representatives have emphasised the need for recognition and respect of rights of prisoners regardless of their status in society.

