Retired Archbishop Orombi cautions leaders on corruption and integrity

The retired Archbishop of the Church of Uganda – Henry Luke Orombi has asked Ugandans to emulate Jesus in servant leadership saying that the majority of Ugandans are struggling while their leaders are accumulating more wealth.

Mr Orombi made these remarks yesterday speaking at Compassion International Uganda’s new National Director commissioning event held at Pastors Discipleship Network.

“We are mindful of those God has called us to lead. If you go to Parliament, you are elected. If you’re appointed by an authority, you’re appointed to serve people. Even if you’re working in a bank, you’re serving people. Now what is so important for us is what we like, maybe, in my opinion, is customer care. Customer Care is weak. You go to a particular place; you’re treated as if you’re a terrorist,” Mr Orombi said.

He added: “In servant leadership, we are talking about, can we treat people with value? Can we allow people to feel that somebody has listened to me? Even if perhaps he has not given me anything, they will listen to me. Can we allow people to know as leaders, we are called to lead people because without people you cannot be a leader? And therefore, you ride on the shoulders of people who look at you.”

The retired Archbishop said that many of the people may not have much in terms of understanding what is happening in the world saying that its leaders ought to serve, value, and treat them as human beings.

“See their pain, participate in their pain, and be part of the whole thing. I’m called to lead and they’re looking to follow me,” Mr Orombi said.

The retired Archbishop also asked leaders to feel the pain of their subjects because they are looking for a positive answer urging them that if your raised to serve people, then you need to be close, walk, and understand what they’re going through.

On Corruption and Integrity, Mr Orombi said the corruption has stunted the growth and development saying that many people are struggling and most leaders have accumulated more wealth.

“The other people are struggling and one person has accumulated. Jesus said, what will it profit a man if he gains a whole world but loses his soul? After all, at the end of your life, it’s only a coffin, not even a king-size bed you have,” He said.

Speaking at the same event Mr. Emmanuel Ahimbisibwe, the Incoming National Director of Compassion International Uganda revealed that the organization will re-engineer and expand their ministry to refugee children.