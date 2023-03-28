Retired Archbishop Orombi airlifted to Nakasero Hospital

Retired Church of Uganda Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi was last night airlifted to Kampala after his health deteriorated on Monday.

“We rushed him to Nakasero Hospital at 2:00am for specialized treatment. His wife accompanied him and is by his side,” Nebbi Diocese Bishop Pons Ozelle told Monitor.

In a Tuesday morning interview, Bishop Ozelle added that Emeritus Archbishop Orombi "had been put on first aid to contain the unease of vomiting.”

“Our God is able. He (Orombi) is so far responding well. He is able to sit, talk now and ask sensible questions. The first thing he asked for was his Bible and reading glasses,” he added.

Bishop Ozelle had late March 27 called for support to the ailing cleric in form of prayer.

“Just a quick one for your prayer Support. Kindly keep our dad Bishop Henry Luke Orombi in prayer. He has not been feeling well since Monday evening,” he said on Monday night.

Since last night, several people -mostly Christians- were offering healing prayers for the Retired Archbishop who has, through his evangelization mission, been vocal on issues of development in the West Nile Sub-region.

One of the Christians, Genaro Gatuso, posted on a WhatsApp stating that: “In the name of Jesus, healing upon our Bishop.”

Another Christian, Eng Fred Wacoo, said: “We wish him a quick recovery! The Lord is in control!”

By press time, neither the family nor Church of Uganda had disclosed the sickness Archbishop Orombi was suffering from.

He has been living at his residential home in Goli in Nebbi District from the time of his retirement in December 2012. He regularly receives visitors for prayers.