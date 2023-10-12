Retired Archbishop Orombi cautions leaders against threats

The Retired Archbishop of the the Anglican church of Uganda Rt. Rev. Dr. Henry Luke Orombi has cautioned leaders against threats and urged them to care and complement each other.

"Servant leaders love those they serve. They listen to their needs. They do not use threats. When you use them (threats) you lose it," Dr. Orombi said.

He was speaking at a public lecture on servant leadership at Uganda Christian University Mukono on October 11. Rt. Dr. Orombi said Jesus came to serve not to be served and he persuaded, loved his disciples and therefore a servant leader should be a mentor.

He said Ugandans need leaders who can empathise and solve problems in their communities.

"Ugandans are crying out for servant leaders who can walk with people, who can feel and be part of what people are going through not to distance ourselves and imagine what they are going through," he said.

He urged leaders to sacrifice and serve for the good of their people since titles have brought problems rather than care and responsibilities.

Prof Samuel Lubega who was a discussant at the public lecture said a servant leader does not believe in accumulation and exercise of power but putting people's needs first.

"They don't give excuses or wait for better circumstances. Whatever they do they do it with all their heart," Prof. Lubega said.

He emphasised that servants leaders maintain their profile not drawing attention to themselves but putting an apron of humanity and serving each other.

UCU Vice Chancellor, Prof Aaron Mushengyezi said there is need to serve literally, be able to take instructions, offer services or do what they are told to do.