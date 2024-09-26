Retired civil servant gives hope, education to children with hearing impairment

Many children with hearing impairment in villages across Bukedi Sub-region face significant challenges in accessing education.

In response to this need, 70-year-old Sam Kateu, a retired civil servant who once worked as a procurement officer at the Ministry of Works, established Kavule Parents School for the Deaf.

Reflecting on the path that led him to this endeavour, Mr Kateu shares that his life changed drastically after a near-fatal accident in 1988, which resulted in the amputation of his left leg.

This experience sparked his passion for helping disadvantaged children, especially those who have hearing impairments.

“There were quite several children with hearing impairments in rural areas who were stigmatised by their families and never treated as human beings who could be educated,” he recalls.

Kavule Parents School of the Deaf, located in Kakoli Sub-county, Iki-Iki County, Budaka District, started in 2000 and now enrolls more than 100 pupils.

Initially, donors provided financial support, but when this assistance stopped, the school had to begin charging fees. However, many parents cannot afford the Shs350,000 tuition. Mr Kateu often covers the costs himself.

“I am passionate and determined to reduce illiteracy among deaf children and empower them economically so they can live better lives,” he says.

Pupils at the school come from as far as Kibuku, Pallisa, Mbale, Iganga, Namutumba, and even the Teso Sub-region.

Despite the widespread neglect of children with hearing impairment by their families, Mr Kateu believes they can secure a better future if given the right support.

Although the school has 10 teachers, the majority face challenges in communicating through sign language.

“Most of the teachers learn on the job. This is the biggest challenge. It's high time the government steps in to help the school,” he says, adding that there is also a shortage of sign interpreters.

“The government used to support private institutions with sign interpreters, but the policy was abused and later scrapped,” Mr Kateu explains.

He notes that many learners prefer staying at school during holidays due to the hostile environments they face at home.

“They feel safer at school than at home. Parents and the wider community tend to look down on children with disabilities in all forms,” he adds.

Mr Kateu also recalls the early days when the school had secured donor support, which unfortunately ended after a few years.

Left to manage on his own, he turned to farming on his land to provide food for the children and used rental income to pay teachers.

“Despite running the school on a tight budget, we offer quality education, safe living conditions, adequate nutrition, and medical care. We also teach skills like tailoring and leatherwork to help the deaf learners,” he says.

However, the school’s efforts to further empower its students with vocational skills are hindered by a lack of equipment and resources.

“We would love to enrol some of the children in fields like engineering, carpentry, and tailoring, but we simply can’t afford it,” he laments.

The school’s vision to reduce illiteracy among children with hearing impairment is also hampered by the lack of dormitories, an administrative block, and sufficient staff.

“I call upon the government to come to the rescue of the school so we can transform the lives of these vulnerable children,” Mr Kateu appeals, urging Good Samaritans to contribute to the cause, especially since most parents cannot afford the high cost of special education.

With education, Mr Kateu believes, comes personal growth for children with hearing impairment.

“They become more outgoing, happier, and have hopes of facing adulthood with real-life skills,” he says.

In terms of academic performance in the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), the school had three candidates in Division 2 and two in Division 3 in 2023, and six candidates have been registered for the 2024 PLE.

The district councillor for Iki-Iki Sub-county and member of the Social Services Committee, Ms Anthony Kateu, emphasises the importance of the school.

“It deserves special attention because it helps vulnerable children, most of whom were abandoned at home,” she says.

Ms Khanifa Mugala, the district senior education officer, echoes this sentiment, noting that the school is considered for some funding under Uganda’s Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme because of its special status.

“We appreciate Mr Kateu’s effort to support the government,” she says.