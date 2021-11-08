Retired CJ Katureebe set to mediate disputes

Former Chief Justice Bart Katureebe. PHOTO/FILE

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The 2015 court census report put Uganda’s backlog at 37,827 cases. A case is added to the backlog once it has spent more than two years in the court system without being determined. 

Retired Chief Justice Bart Katureebe will spend part of his retirement mediating disputes among warring parties in a bid to reduce the case backlog in the justice system.
“Having grappled with case backlog in the Judiciary myself, having grappled with administration of justice both as minister for justice and as a legal practitioner, it has become clear…that the wheels of justice in this country turn very slowly, leading to a clog in the system,” Justice Katureebe said on Friday while launching his new mediation centre known as Praxis Conflict in Kampala.

