Retired CJ Katureebe set to mediate disputes

Retired Chief Justice Bart Katureebe will spend part of his retirement mediating disputes among warring parties in a bid to reduce the case backlog in the justice system.

“Having grappled with case backlog in the Judiciary myself, having grappled with administration of justice both as minister for justice and as a legal practitioner, it has become clear…that the wheels of justice in this country turn very slowly, leading to a clog in the system,” Justice Katureebe said on Friday while launching his new mediation centre known as Praxis Conflict in Kampala.

Mediation is a method of resolving disputes between parties where a neutral third party (mediator) guides the discussions and eventually facilitates the parties to reach a mutually agreed resolution. It is the parties — and not mediator — that determine the outcome of the dispute. Mediation processes are traditionally swift and less costly. They commence upon reference by court or the warring parties can themselves opt to approach a neutral mediator to resolve their conflict.

Justice Katureebe, who retired from judicial service upon clocking the mandatory retirement age of 70 in June 2020, revealed that the case studies they carried out in other jurisdictions such as Nigeria have shown that mediation has reduced the case backlog by over 65 per cent.

The 2015 court census report put Uganda’s backlog at 37,827 cases. A case is added to the backlog once it has spent more than two years in the court system without being determined. The average shelf life for a case to be heard and determined in Uganda is three years.

“In other countries where we have studied their situations — such as Nigeria — we have discovered that where people seriously participate in arbitration, cases have reduced from the courtroom and people are satisfied with the success of what it has done to them,” Justice Katureebe said.

The nature of disputes being handled include commercial, labour, family, insurance claims, and contractual disagreements.

Current Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has always lamented over the nearly Shs5 trillion that is held up in the Commercial Court because of a choking backlog.

According to the HiiL report of 2020, less than five percent of disputes resolution take place in the formal courts of law. The same report indicates that 13 million disputes occur every year in Uganda, with 90 percent of Ugandans experiencing justice needs that are severe and difficult to resolve.

Justice Katureebe said these statistics show that “case backlog has become a very serious problem for litigants, ”

He added that in the past, “alternative dispute resolution, especially in the area of mediation,” did not work out well because “the Judiciary had not put serious mediators, facilities where mediation could take place, especially things such as rooms, offices and mediation rooms where people could sit in confidence.”